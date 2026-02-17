Suriname's Foreign Minister To Address CEW 2026 As Offshore Oil Projects Advance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation of Suriname, has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at Caribbean Energy Week (CEW 2026), taking place from 30 March to 1 April 2026 in Paramaribo. His participation signals high-level support at a pivotal stage in the country's transition from exploration frontier to offshore producer, reinforcing government commitment to investor engagement and long-term sector development.

The keynote will provide direct insight into Suriname's policy coordination, international partnerships and capital-mobilization strategy as the country advances toward first offshore oil in 2028. Central to this trajectory is the GranMorgu development in Block 58 – led by TotalEnergies and APA Corporation – targeting roughly 220,000 barrels per day, with construction of a floating production vessel already underway and state firm Staatsolie holding a 20% stake. Bouva's address is expected to detail how Suriname is aligning foreign policy, fiscal certainty and state participation to advance first oil timelines and unlock follow-on upstream investment.

Gas monetization is emerging as a parallel strategic pillar. Malaysia's PETRONAS declared the Sloanea discovery in Block 52 commercial in late 2025, with a final investment decision anticipated in 2026 and first gas targeted around 2030 via floating LNG. The Minister's remarks are therefore expected to frame how foreign policy, infrastructure planning and market access converge to enable both oil production and future gas exports.

“Suriname is moving from discovery to execution, where investor confidence will depend on clear policy signals and disciplined project delivery,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital & Power.“Minister Bouva's keynote brings the government's strategic lens to that transition – showing how diplomacy, financing and regulation are being aligned to bring the country's first offshore production online and sustain long-term upstream growth.”

Beyond hydrocarbons, Suriname is strengthening its macro-investment narrative through international financial cooperation, including recent debt-relief arrangements and expanding ties with partners across Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. As one of the world's few carbon-negative countries, Suriname is also leveraging its High-Forest, Low-Deforestation profile to access climate finance – positioning energy development alongside environmental credibility in discussions with global investors.

Hosted at the Royal Torarica Hotel, CEW 2026 convenes regional governments, operators and financiers at a defining moment for Caribbean energy. Bouva's confirmed keynote underscores institutional readiness and strategic alignment behind Suriname's offshore projects – offering stakeholders a clear signal of policy continuity as capital deployment accelerates.

