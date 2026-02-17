Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNG Releases Personnel Held On Disciplinary Grounds Ahead Of Ramadan


2026-02-17 03:00:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG), Lieutenant General Hamad Al-Barjas, issued a decision to release military personnel detained over disciplinary penalties on the occasion of the approaching holy month of Ramadan.
In a press statement on Tuesday, KNG said the decision was issued in line with directives from Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

