Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Price Up To USD 65.26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up one cent to reach USD 65.26 per barrel Monday, compared with USD 65.25 pb on Friday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil price went up 90 cents to USD 68.65 pb, while West Texas crude increased 86 cents to USD 63.75 pb. (end)
km
