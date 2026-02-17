Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya: Taking It Slow

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared that she is down with chikungunya and is currently recuperating at home, while urging people to take necessary precautions.

Kiran took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a picture of herself lying down with her cat beside her.

Sharing a health update on social media, Rao wrote,“Ok folks, I now have chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever.”

She also shared a picture of a book, thermometer and a card kept next to her.

Despite the illness, the filmmaker said she is trying to stay positive and take things slow. She also highlighted the severity of the symptoms.

Kiran wrote:“Taking it slow, admiring my friends' cards, and catching up on my reading - when I can hold up the book!“I know you know this but the joint pain is so TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS!”

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans through by mosquitoes infected with the chikungunya virus. The most common symptom is fever, along with joint pain.

Kiran, who is the former wife of superstar Aamir Khan, started her career as the assistant director in the epic film Lagaan directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, whom she also assisted later on Swades: We, the People.

Before Lagaan, she had also done a minute-long role in the 2001 hit film Dil Chahta Hai. She also worked as second assistant director with Academy Award-nominated director Mira Nair on the indie hit Monsoon Wedding.

She scripted and directed the film Dhobi Ghat, which was released in January 2011 under Aamir Khan Productions. She also sang a Marathi song 'Toofan Aalaya', the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Anthem.

Her film Laapataa Ladies was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 97th Academy Awards.