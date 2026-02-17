Al Duhail Hopes Hang After Loss To Al Shorta

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail SC's AFC Champions League Round of 16 hopes were left in the balance after a 3-2 defeat to Al Shorta at Al Zawraa Stadium in Baghdad yesterday.

The result leaves the Qatari side seventh in the West Zone on eight points, and their fate now depends on the outcomes of Al Sadd and Al Gharafa's final League Stage matches.

Al Duhail took the lead in the 10th minute when Krzysztof Piatek finished Mubarak Shanan's headed lay-off with an overhead strike. Al Shorta responded nine minutes later, Bassam Shakir curling in the equaliser after a defensive lapse.

Piatek restored Al Duhail's advantage from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute following a VAR decision for handball.

After the break, Al Shorta turned the game around.

Bassala Sambou levelled in the 57th minute before striking again moments later from close range to seal the Iraqi side's first win of the campaign and leave Al Duhail's qualification hopes hanging by a thread.