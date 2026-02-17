Russian Forces Attack Five Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha stated this on Telegram.

"In Dnipro, a private enterprise, administrative buildings, homes, and cars were damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise was damaged. In the Krynychky community of the Kamianske district, housing was damaged. In the Pokrovske community of the Synelnykove district, a private house caught fire," Hanzha wrote.

Russian drones damage residential building, infrastructure facility in Odesa, leaving two injured

The enemy also attacked Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities. Infrastructure, shops, a training center, apartment buildings, and about a dozen cars were damaged. No people were injured.

As reported earlier, the enemy attacked Dnipro overnight. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts. An administrative building and vehicles were damaged.