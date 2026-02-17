(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Ashram Project Geological Data Review Highlights Growth Opportunity at the BD-Zone Review Indicates Strong Potential for the BD-Zone to Contribute to Growth in the Overall Ashram Mineral Resource February 17, 2026 1:51 AM EST | Source: Mont Royal Resources Limited HIGHLIGHTS

An internal geological review has identified strong potential for the BD-Zone to contribute to growth of the overall Ashram Deposit Mineral Resource as a discrete sub-domain.

The BD-Zone shows relatively high distributions of the high-value magnet rare earth elements, Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr), and Terbium and Dysprosium (TbDy).

Predominant mineral species identified as bastnaesite, parisite, and synchysite (rare-earth fluorocarbonate minerals).

Initial mineralogy indicates a relatively coarse grain size of typically 50 to 200+ microns, supportive of conventional crushing, grinding, and processing methods.

A significant portion of the BD-Zone mineralisation sits within the current MRE pit design but is currently designated as non-resource material, representing a significant opportunity for resource growth. Scoping-level metallurgical test work program currently being planned to further evaluate the potential of the BD-Zone. Mont Royal's Managing Director, Nicholas Holthouse, said: "Great work by the Dahrouge Geological and Mont Royal teams to bring this opportunity to light. Historically discounted on a grade basis and tonnage basis, a revisiting of the recently updated geological model and database indicates a substantially larger and more continuous domain adjacent to the current Mineral Resource, with the mineralisation remaining open at depth. "This re-evaluation, coupled with the relatively high NdPr and TbDy distributions, REE-fluorocarbonate group mineralogy and relatively coarse grain size, provides compelling upside to our development pathway. This warrants a scoping-level metallurgical test work program to further evaluate and better quantify this opportunity." Montréal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Mont Royal Resources Ltd (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) ("Mont Royal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to progress additional growth potential within the BD-Zone lithological domain at its Ashram Rare Earth Element ("REE") and Fluorspar Deposit ("Ashram Deposit" or "Ashram"), located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is encouraged by a recent geological review of the BD-Zone REE-mineralization, which surrounds the modelled A-B Zones and Breccia (Classic) domains of the current Ashram Mineral Resource (Figures 1 and 2). Previous drilling in the BD-Zone intersected mineralised widths ranging from 2.2 metres up to 214.7 metres1. While historically interpreted as having limited tonnage potential, review of the updated geological model indicates that the BD-Zone is a far more extensive unit than previously understood, particularly to the east and at depth, with recent drilling having intersected the BD-Zone over significant widths (Figure 2). Considering this, Mont Royal plans to initiate baseline metallurgical test work to better understand the potential for the BD-Zone domain to contribute to advancing the development of the Ashram Project. 1Drill intercepts reported herein represent downhole core lengths and are not necessarily true widths.



Figure 1: Cross-section (looking North) of the Ashram Deposit, highlighting carbonatite lithological domains considered in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (see NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, dated July 4, 2024). To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 2: Ashram geological model section (looking North), highlighting the BD-Zone lithological domain enveloping the 2024 MRE A- and B-Zone domains. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The BD-Zone mineralogy appears to be favourable, with the predominant REE-bearing minerals present being the REE-fluorocarbonates bastnaesite, parisite, and synchysite (Figure 3). These minerals commonly occur together and are typically well suited to standard industry flotation processes. An initial mineralogy review indicates that the typical REE-fluorocarbonate mineral grain sizes found in the BD-Zone are relatively coarse, typically ranging from approximately 50 to +200 microns (Figure 4). Larger grain sizes can be an indicator of more favourable crushing and grinding requirements and can have a better response to flotation processes. Much of the BD-Zone mineralization sits within the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") conceptual pit constraint (Figure 2). However, the BD-Zone material was not included in the current NI 43-101 MRE as it hosts less favourable rare earth oxide ("TREO") grades than the higher-grade and volumetrically dominant monazite-bastnaesite A- and B-Zone geological domains of the Ashram Deposit (Figure 1). TREO2 grades in the BD-Zone average 0.78% (length-weighted, based on 3,907 samples), but this grade distribution is bolstered by highly encouraging average NdPr (26.81%) and TbDy (10.43%) distributions3 relative to TREO observed in drill core. As such, the potential inclusion of the BD-Zone in future resource estimates presents a significant opportunity to improve the Project's economics, with added tonnage and a reduced strip ratio. 2TREO is the sum of lanthanides (as oxides) + yttrium oxide.

3NdPr distribution is calculated as (Nd2O3 + Pr2O3) / TREO x 100. TbDy distribution calculated as (Tb2O3 + Dy2O3) / TREOx 100. All averages are length-weighted averages based on 3,907 core samples. Next Steps The Company is now actively planning a mineralogical and metallurgical test work program for the BD-Zone. This work will include further mineralogy as well as crushing, grinding, and flotation methods, with the overarching objective of obtaining a marketable concentrate at high recovery. Although the initial review of the BD-Zone mineralogy indicates that the TREO deportment is predominantly associated with REE-fluorocarbonate minerals, these observations are based on a limited dataset. The Company intends to thoroughly consider all mineralisation characteristics as it advances the metallurgical test work. Further details will be provided as the study advances.



Figure 3: Sectioned dolomite-carbonatite (BD-Zone) core showing ~1-2 weight % REE-fluorocarbonate mineralisation. Other minerals include ~94% dolomite, ~2% apatite, ~1% biotite, and ~1% fluorite. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 4: Close-up of dolomite-carbonatite (BD-Zone) hand-specimen showing relatively coarse-grained REE-fluorocarbonate mineralisation (~1-2 weight %). Other minerals include ~94% dolomite, ~2% apatite, ~1% biotite, and ~1% fluorite. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About Mont Royal Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) is a critical minerals development and exploration company with projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company is dedicated to advancing its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Nunavik, Québec, Canada - one of the largest monazite-dominant carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Elements deposits in North America. In addition, the Company owns 75% of Northern Lights Minerals 536km2 tenement package located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The projects are located in the emerging James Bay area, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, and are prospective for lithium, precious (Gold, Silver) and base metals mineralisation (Copper, Nickel). For further information regarding Mont Royal Resources Limited, please visit the ASX platform (ASX: MRZ) or the Mont Royal's website



Figure 5: Location of the Ashram REE & Fluorspar Project, the Northern Lights Project and the Port of Saguenay To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed by Marie-Pier Boivin, M.Sc, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company, and a registered permit holder with the Order des Géologues du Québec, and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Boivin has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the JORC Code, 2012. Ms. Boivin consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Compliance statement

The Exploration Results for the Ashram Project were first reported in the Company's prospectus dated 30 September 2025 and released to ASX on 1 October 2025 (Prospectus). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information relating to the exploration results included in the Prospectus.

