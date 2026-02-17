403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Kosovo On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of the Republic of Kosovo Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu on her country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President lasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for her country and people. (end)
