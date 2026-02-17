403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Kosovo On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of the Republic of Kosovo Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu on her country's Independence Day. (end)
