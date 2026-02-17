Delhi High Court Tells Priya Kapur And Mandhira Kapur Smith To Exercise Restraint

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur, the widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, and his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith to refrain from making public statements against each other, as a defamation dispute between the two women escalates into parallel civil and criminal proceedings.

Delhi High Court hasalso issued summons in the defamation suit filed by Priya Kapoor against Mandira Kapoor and has also proposed that the parties consider resolving the dispute through mediation.

| Priya Kapur steps into spotlight amid Sona Comstar family feud

As Bar and Bench reported, the order was passed by a bench led by Justice Mini Pushkarna while hearing a defamation suit filed by Priya Kapur, who has alleged that Mandhira Kapur Smith made defamatory insinuations about her marriage, including in a podcast series aired in late 2025.

Delhi High Court tells parties to“conduct yourself with dignity”

During the hearing, the court made clear it expected restraint and decorum from both sides, particularly given the intensely public nature of the dispute.

"We expect you not to make any public statements against each other... Conduct yourself with dignity, this is what the court expects,” the Court said.

The court's direction was issued as an interim measure, with the judge indicating that neither party should aggravate the conflict in the public domain while the defamation claim is adjudicated.

Priya Kapur's defamation suit linked to podcast and social media posts

The civil defamation suit stems from comments allegedly made by Mandhira Kapur Smith during appearances on the podcast InControversial, hosted by Pooja Chaudhri, in November and December 2025.

| Priya Sachdeva files defamation case against Sunjay Kapur's sister

As Bar and Bench reported, Priya Kapur has claimed that Mandhira insinuated her marriage to Sunjay Kapur was troubled and lacked legitimacy, and that the remarks were amplified through repeated social media posts and videos.

Pooja Chaudhri, the host of the podcast, has also been named as a party to the case.

Court issues notice; response sought within five weeks

Justice Pushkarna issued summons in the defamation suit and directed Mandhira Kapur Smith to file her response within five weeks to Priya Kapur's interim relief application, in which she has sought a restraint order against further allegedly defamatory statements.

"Issue notice. List after five weeks. In the meantime, both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements against each other, directly or indirectly," the Court ordered.

The matter is now listed for the next hearing on May 14.

Priya Kapur seeks ₹20 crore damages for reputational harm

In her plea, Priya Kapur has sought an injunction to stop Mandhira Kapur Smith from making statements that she alleges are defamatory. She has also claimed damages of ₹20 crores, citing the“loss of reputation, mental agony, emotional distress and social humiliation”.

| Karisma Kapoor's daughter to Delhi HC: 'My university fees haven't been paid'

As Bar and Bench reported, Priya Kapur's petition alleges that Mandhira Kapur repeatedly circulated posts and videos identifying her and making insinuations designed to provoke hatred, ridicule and social ostracism.

She also alleged that, shortly after Sunjay Kapur's death, Mandhira Kapur Smith“embarked upon a systematic and organised course of conduct aimed at maligning, humiliating and socially discrediting the Plaintiff [Priya Kapur].”

Senior advocates argue over alleged vilification and media trial

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Priya Kapur and, as Bar and Bench reported, referenced some of the statements alleged to have been made publicly.

“A grieving widow and a seven-year-old son are subjected to such derogatory statements like that there was no bloodline present. She [Mandhira] is saying they (Priya and her minor son) are thieves, robbers, and third wife, and that she [Priya] was just filling the gap," he said.

Singh also told the court that Priya Kapur had not participated in any media interviews.

| Priya Sachdev cites Gita in birthday post for Sunjay Kapur amidst legal battle

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal appeared for Mandhira Kapur Smith and argued that she, too, had faced public targeting and a broader campaign of vilification.

"Considering the relationship between the parties and media trials that are happening... It's a telltale. Concerted media vilificatory campaign," he said.

Criminal defamation case also pending at Patiala House Court

The civil defamation dispute is not the only proceeding between the parties. As Bar and Bench reported, a criminal defamation complaint filed by Priya Kapur against Mandhira Kapur Smith is already pending before the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

| Sunjay Kapur case: Karisma's children claim bank account emptied - What we know

The present civil suit was filed through advocate Smriti Asmita.

For now, the High Court's order places both sides under an explicit judicial direction to avoid public commentary against one another while the matter proceeds.