Dubai Chambers partners with Qashio to Empower SME’s
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE – 17 February 2026 – Dubai Chambers has partnered with Qashio, the UAE-based spend management and embedded finance platform, to enhance small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) access to advanced financial management and alternative finance solutions.
The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at equipping Dubai’s SME community with digital corporate cards, automated expense management systems, and streamlined access to working capital solutions. The initiative supports Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate’s business ecosystem and improve private sector competitiveness.
The UAE Ministry of Economy projects that more than one million SMEs will be operating in the country by 2030. Through this collaboration, Qashio will provide Dubai Chamber of Commerce members with instantly issued corporate cards, real-time spend visibility, and automated controls that reduce manual reconciliation and improve financial governance. The platform also enables businesses to optimise cash flow through structured payment cycles and embedded financing options.
Armin Moradi, Founder and CEO of Qashio, said, “Dubai Chambers plays a central role in supporting the growth of the SME community. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide businesses with practical, technology-driven financial tools that improve visibility, strengthen control, and support sustainable scaling. By combining institutional reach with fintech innovation, we can help remove operational friction and enable SMEs to operate with greater agility.”
Under the partnership, Qashio and Dubai Chambers will also collaborate on workshops, educational initiatives, and awareness programmes focused on financial automation, responsible credit usage, and digital adoption. Tailored onboarding incentives will be introduced to encourage SMEs to adopt modern spend management infrastructure.
The partnership reflects a broader shift towards digital financial services in the region, as businesses increasingly seek alternatives to traditional banking models to improve efficiency, transparency, and access to capital.
