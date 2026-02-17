6 Medicare Coverage Gaps That Still Cost Seniors In 2026

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Medicare Part B premiums went up at the beginning of this year from $174.70 in 2024 to an estimated $206.20. Despite the rise in costs, seniors are still noting gaps in coverage. Roughly 15% to 20% of older adults face significant financial burdens from healthcare costs, often skipping care due to expenses. At the end of the day, healthcare costs eat up about 25% of a retiree's income.

If you are a Medicare recipient, it is important to understand where the gaps are so that you can financially prepare. Here are the six biggest Medicare coverage gaps that continue to cost seniors money this year.

1. Dental Care Remains One of the Biggest Out‐of‐Pocket Expenses

Dental care is still one of the most frustrating Medicare coverage gaps, leaving seniors to pay for cleanings, fillings, dentures, and implants entirely on their own. Many retirees skip routine dental visits because the costs are simply too high without insurance support. Unfortunately, untreated dental issues can lead to infections, difficulty eating, and even heart complications. While some Medicare Advantage plans offer limited dental benefits, coverage varies widely and often includes caps or exclusions.

2. Hearing Aids and Exams Are Still Largely Uncovered

Hearing loss affects millions of older adults, yet hearing aids remain one of the most expensive Medicare coverage gaps. Original Medicare does not cover hearing aids or routine hearing exams, leaving seniors to pay thousands of dollars per device. Many retirees delay treatment because of the cost, even though untreated hearing loss is linked to cognitive decline and social isolation. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer partial coverage, but benefits vary and often fall short of the full cost.

3. Vision Care and Eyeglasses Are Still Limited

Vision care is another major Medicare coverage gap, especially for seniors who rely on glasses or need regular eye exams. Original Medicare only covers medically necessary eye care, such as glaucoma screenings or cataract surgery, not routine exams or corrective lenses. This means seniors must pay out of pocket for annual checkups, new prescriptions, and replacement glasses. With the cost of eyewear rising, many older adults stretch their glasses far longer than recommended.

4. Long‐Term Custodial Care Is Still Not Covered

One of the most misunderstood Medicare coverage gaps is long‐term custodial care, which includes help with bathing, dressing, eating, and daily living activities. Medicare only covers short‐term skilled nursing care after a qualifying hospital stay, not long‐term assistance. As a result, seniors who need ongoing support must rely on savings, family caregivers, or Medicaid if they qualify. With the cost of assisted living and nursing homes rising sharply, many retirees face overwhelming financial pressure.

5. Overseas Medical Care Is Still Extremely Limited

Many retirees dream of traveling in their golden years, but overseas medical care remains a significant Medicare coverage gap. Original Medicare generally does not cover healthcare outside the United States, leaving seniors vulnerable to high medical bills abroad. While some Medigap plans offer limited foreign travel emergency coverage, it is capped and only applies under specific conditions. Medicare Advantage plans may include emergency coverage, but benefits vary widely.

6. High Out‐of‐Pocket Costs for Certain Drugs Still Burden Seniors

Even with improvements to Medicare Part D, some medications, especially specialty drugs, remain costly and represent one of the most painful Medicare coverage gaps. Seniors taking medications for cancer, autoimmune disorders, or rare conditions often face high copays or coinsurance. While the 2026 out‐of‐pocket cap helps, many retirees still struggle with the upfront costs of expensive prescriptions. Some drugs are not covered at all, forcing seniors to choose between paying full price or going without treatment.

A Clearer Understanding Helps Seniors Stay Ahead

While Medicare coverage gaps can be frustrating, there are practical steps seniors can take to reduce out‐of‐pocket expenses. You should:



Compare Medicare Advantage plans

Review Medigap options

Check eligibility for state assistance programs

Ask providers about cash-pay discounts

Look into generic drug alternatives Reach out about community resources

The Medicare coverage gaps that persist in 2026 continue to challenge seniors financially, but awareness is the first step toward better planning. When retirees understand what Medicare does and doesn't cover, they can make smarter decisions about supplemental insurance, budgeting, and long‐term care.

These gaps may not disappear overnight, but informed seniors are better equipped to protect their health and finances. With the right knowledge, older adults can avoid unexpected bills and maintain greater peace of mind. Staying ahead of these gaps is essential for a more secure retirement.

Which Medicare coverage gap has surprised you the most, and how have you handled the extra costs? Share your experience in the comments.