India's GCC Footprint To Surpass 350 Million Square Feet Within Next 3-4 Years: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Over 200 new global capability centres (GCCs) have entered India in just the last two years, with projections indicating that total GCC footprint will surpass 350 million square feet within the next 3-4 years, a report showed on Tuesday.

India's GCC leasing activity reached a record 31 million sq ft in 2025, reflecting the evolution of a sophisticated ecosystem of specialised metropolitan hubs, each commanding distinct competitive advantages across critical industry verticals, according to new JLL report.

Bengaluru commands a 34-39 per cent market share through its over 900 GCC units, setting the benchmark as the leader of the pack, while Hyderabad's 20-23 per cent GCC market capture is built upon its status as the undisputed healthcare-biotech sector leader.

“The numbers tell a compelling story of sustained growth and maturation. With over 90 per cent of current GCC activity concentrated in tier 1 cities, these centres have commanded more than 263 million sq ft of Grade A office stock across the top seven cities, while driving 40 per cent of all office leasing activity over the past decade,” said Dr Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL.

This growth is particularly driven by US-headquartered firms, which represent 70 per cent of all GCC demand from 2018 to 2025, underscoring India's strategic importance to American enterprises, he mentioned.

Pune has secured 15-20 per cent of the national GCC activity over the past four years, attracting major multinational corporations through superior quality-of-life metrics, talent availability and strategic sector positioning.

Similarly, Chennai has experienced strong demand growth year-over-year since 2023, cementing its status as India's manufacturing and automotive hub.

Delhi NCR has evolved into a corporate services powerhouse, capitalising on its diverse economic base and strong growth momentum, said the report.

While Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune with the other major metros have long dominated the landscape, a shift is underway as global enterprises discover the untapped potential of India's Tier II cities.

“From the industrial and GIFT City corridors of Ahmedabad to the cultural capitals of Kolkata and Jaipur, secondary cities are rapidly transforming into sophisticated business hubs. This is not just geographic expansion; it is a strategic evolution driven by compelling business economics and emerging opportunities,” said the report.

