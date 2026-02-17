403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Monday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index closed Monday firmly in positive territory, with Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 finishing the session at 14,339.30 points — a 1.12% daily gain.
The index opened the week at 14,269.21 points before accumulating 158.61 points over Friday's close. Throughout the session, the BIST 100 fluctuated between a daily low of 14,207.98 and a peak of 14,433.15.
The index's total market capitalization stood at approximately 14.18 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $325.6 billion — as trading volume reached 216 billion liras ($4.95 billion) for the day.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the index, with 81 stocks finishing higher and 17 ending in the red compared to the previous close.
On the commodities front, gold was priced at $4,978.70 per ounce, while Brent crude oil changed hands at $67.85 per barrel, as of 6:45 PM local time (1545 GMT).
In currency markets, the US dollar fetched 43.7110 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 51.8450 liras, and the British pound exchanged for 59.6170 liras.
