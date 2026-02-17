Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Uzbekistan To Attend Inaugural Board Of Peace Summit In Washington


2026-02-17 01:27:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 17. At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Washington, D.C., on February 17-19 to take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The first summit of the Board will be hosted at the United States Institute of Peace and will focus on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, humanitarian assistance, and broader efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The visit's business program also includes participation of the Uzbek leader in a presentation of strategic projects, as well as a ceremony for the signing of bilateral economic agreements with the involvement of executives from major U.S. companies and leading financial institutions.

Meanwhile, the Board of Peace was launched at the initiative of President Trump. Uzbekistan joined the body as a founding member in January this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

