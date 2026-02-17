President Of Uzbekistan To Attend Inaugural Board Of Peace Summit In Washington
The first summit of the Board will be hosted at the United States Institute of Peace and will focus on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, humanitarian assistance, and broader efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
The visit's business program also includes participation of the Uzbek leader in a presentation of strategic projects, as well as a ceremony for the signing of bilateral economic agreements with the involvement of executives from major U.S. companies and leading financial institutions.
Meanwhile, the Board of Peace was launched at the initiative of President Trump. Uzbekistan joined the body as a founding member in January this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
