403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Peninsula Unveils Visionary Artworks to Be Presented at 2026 Edition of Renowned Global
(MENAFN- PRCO) The Peninsula Hotels reveals the commissioned works for the 2026 edition of‘its ‘Art in Resonance’ programme, presented at The Peninsula Hong Kong during Arts Month in March. The extraordinary lineup features Hong Kong contemporary artist Angel Hui, Tokyo-based Indonesian ceramicist Albert Yonathan Setyawan in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), and Hong Kong-based architect-artist Dr. William Lim. The exhibition is set to showcase ambitious new works across the hotel group’s flagship location, inviting guests, art enthusiasts, and visitors to encounter art in surprising, uplifting ways, while reaffirming Th’ Peninsula’s enduring commitment to cultural patronage.
Celebrating Craftsmanship and Culture Through Distinctive Artistic Expression
Recently selected to represent Hong Kong at the 61st Venice Bienna’e, Angel Hui’s piece Swimming in Light will greet visito’s onçthe hotel’s façade, awning, and iconic Rolls-Royces, inviting visitors into a world of colour and delight. Her works centre on transforming every day, ordinary objects into moments of quiet wonder. She was trained in the traditional Chinese gongbi style of meticulous painting. Her embroidered goldfish seem to drift across the surface of the hotel, their delicate forms catching and scattering with light. This signature motif ’urns The Verandah’s windows on the first floor into shimmering pools, where colour, reflection and movement come together in a gentle choreography, which can be viewed from the outside and from within. At the entrance to The Verandah, artwork installations bring a playful, contemporary energy to the hotel's interior, inviting guests to wander through seas of light and shadow and to embark on a poetic journey.
In partnership with the V&A, Albert Yonathan Setyawan’s Metamorphic Modulation is presented in The Lobby within a purpose-built structure that encloses viewers in a contemplative shell. Albe’t’s practice investigates the transitory nature of existence through ritualistic repetition, the artwork centres on two key forms in nature: one evoking a leaf and the other a flower. Each ceramic piece is hand-modelled in clay, slip-cast in red terracotta, and left unglazed to celebrate the raw texture and colour of the mater—al — what the artist passionately “alls “bake” earth.” The work plays with shadow, casting a layered effect that blurs the boundary between sculpture and wall, and invites guests to experience the piece from different vantage points as it shifts in appearance.
A third immersive installation awaits at The Veéandah Café, where Dr. William Lim, in collaboration with Tai Ping, transforms the space into a whimsical, live-in environment insp’red by Lim’s oil painting A Bright Future. The intervention combines a large-scale hand-tufted wall tapestry with a seamless checker-patterned floor carpet, crafted by Tai Ping artisans, to fashion a surreal experience that makes visitors feel as if they were stepping directly into the canvas. The painting’ part of Lim’s Journey series, depicts a boy gazing into a crystal ball, imagining a world where fish leap across the sky and the moon hangs low, a hopeful meditation on perspective, symbolism and the meeting of reality and imagination. The installation brings the painting to life through symbolic motifs and decorative objects, offering a sanctuary where visitors are invited to inhabit a future bright with possibility.
Art-inspired Culinary Moments and Stay Packages at The Peninsula Hong Kong
The Peninsula Hong Kong will bring …#8217;Art in Resonance’ to life through curated dining and hospitality experiences, with artistic culinary creations inspired by the artworks. At The Lobby, guests can enjoy The Peninsula Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea, where pastry creations playfully echo the three featured artworks, accompanied by refined finger sandwiches and signature pastries. Five difÉerent flavours of Éclairs and a Chocolate and Hazelnut Tart are also available at HK$ 100* each. At éThe Verandah Café, an Artisan Pastry Set (HK$ 280*) presents three delicate creations in’pired by William Lim’s work: Crystal Ball with Dulcey chocolate mousse and apple compote, Blossom with cherry blossom tea and strawberries, and Paintbrush with chocolate ganache and hazelnut praline, each paired with a choice of artisanal cocktail or soft cocktail. The drinks are also available individually at both The Bar and The Verandah. These art-inspired culinary offerings are available from 24 March to 5 May 2026.
*All prices are subject to 10% service charge.
To fully immerse in the programme during the city’s celebrated Arts Month, the hotel has designed two exclusive “The Art of Lu”ury” stay packages*, available from 20 to 31 March 2026.
The luxury Grand Deluxe Harbour View Suite package includes:
•A breathtaking 18minute helicopter flightseeing experience, available on selected days
•Chauffeured roundtrip RollsRoyce transfers to and from the airport and Art Basel Hong Kong
•Two Premium Art Basel Hong Kong tickets
•A 60minute rejuvenating body treatment for two at The Peninsula Spa
•The ‘Art in Resonance’ Afternoon Tea for two at The Lobby
•An indulgent in-room Champagne breakfast for two
•Priced at HK$ 73,000* per suite per night
Meanwhile, the Grand Deluxe Room package features:
•The Artisan Pastry Set for two at The VerandahéCafé
•Two Art Basel Vernissage tickets
•Daily buffet breakfast for two at The Verandah
•Priced at HK$ 8,800* per room per night
Bookings are available now and can be made online at the hotel website, or by calling The Peninsula Global Customer Service Centre at +852 2910 1628.
*“The Art of Luxu”y” Stay Packages require a minimum stay of two consecutive nights. Rates are subject to 10% service charge and 3% hotel accommodation tax. Terms and conditions apply.
The 2‘26 ‘Art in Resonance’ programme underscores the prestige of The P’ninsula’s global initiative and deepens the partnership with the V&A, a collaboration that continues to celebrate artistic excellence and cultural exchange on a worldwide stage. It highlights The’Peninsula’s ongoing commitment to nurturing artists by providing funding, curatorial support and exhibition spaces that enable the creation of significant new public artworks. The experience offers guests a distinctive way to encounter art within the hotel, while contributing’to the city’s vibrant arts ecosystem.
Celebrating Craftsmanship and Culture Through Distinctive Artistic Expression
Recently selected to represent Hong Kong at the 61st Venice Bienna’e, Angel Hui’s piece Swimming in Light will greet visito’s onçthe hotel’s façade, awning, and iconic Rolls-Royces, inviting visitors into a world of colour and delight. Her works centre on transforming every day, ordinary objects into moments of quiet wonder. She was trained in the traditional Chinese gongbi style of meticulous painting. Her embroidered goldfish seem to drift across the surface of the hotel, their delicate forms catching and scattering with light. This signature motif ’urns The Verandah’s windows on the first floor into shimmering pools, where colour, reflection and movement come together in a gentle choreography, which can be viewed from the outside and from within. At the entrance to The Verandah, artwork installations bring a playful, contemporary energy to the hotel's interior, inviting guests to wander through seas of light and shadow and to embark on a poetic journey.
In partnership with the V&A, Albert Yonathan Setyawan’s Metamorphic Modulation is presented in The Lobby within a purpose-built structure that encloses viewers in a contemplative shell. Albe’t’s practice investigates the transitory nature of existence through ritualistic repetition, the artwork centres on two key forms in nature: one evoking a leaf and the other a flower. Each ceramic piece is hand-modelled in clay, slip-cast in red terracotta, and left unglazed to celebrate the raw texture and colour of the mater—al — what the artist passionately “alls “bake” earth.” The work plays with shadow, casting a layered effect that blurs the boundary between sculpture and wall, and invites guests to experience the piece from different vantage points as it shifts in appearance.
A third immersive installation awaits at The Veéandah Café, where Dr. William Lim, in collaboration with Tai Ping, transforms the space into a whimsical, live-in environment insp’red by Lim’s oil painting A Bright Future. The intervention combines a large-scale hand-tufted wall tapestry with a seamless checker-patterned floor carpet, crafted by Tai Ping artisans, to fashion a surreal experience that makes visitors feel as if they were stepping directly into the canvas. The painting’ part of Lim’s Journey series, depicts a boy gazing into a crystal ball, imagining a world where fish leap across the sky and the moon hangs low, a hopeful meditation on perspective, symbolism and the meeting of reality and imagination. The installation brings the painting to life through symbolic motifs and decorative objects, offering a sanctuary where visitors are invited to inhabit a future bright with possibility.
Art-inspired Culinary Moments and Stay Packages at The Peninsula Hong Kong
The Peninsula Hong Kong will bring …#8217;Art in Resonance’ to life through curated dining and hospitality experiences, with artistic culinary creations inspired by the artworks. At The Lobby, guests can enjoy The Peninsula Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea, where pastry creations playfully echo the three featured artworks, accompanied by refined finger sandwiches and signature pastries. Five difÉerent flavours of Éclairs and a Chocolate and Hazelnut Tart are also available at HK$ 100* each. At éThe Verandah Café, an Artisan Pastry Set (HK$ 280*) presents three delicate creations in’pired by William Lim’s work: Crystal Ball with Dulcey chocolate mousse and apple compote, Blossom with cherry blossom tea and strawberries, and Paintbrush with chocolate ganache and hazelnut praline, each paired with a choice of artisanal cocktail or soft cocktail. The drinks are also available individually at both The Bar and The Verandah. These art-inspired culinary offerings are available from 24 March to 5 May 2026.
*All prices are subject to 10% service charge.
To fully immerse in the programme during the city’s celebrated Arts Month, the hotel has designed two exclusive “The Art of Lu”ury” stay packages*, available from 20 to 31 March 2026.
The luxury Grand Deluxe Harbour View Suite package includes:
•A breathtaking 18minute helicopter flightseeing experience, available on selected days
•Chauffeured roundtrip RollsRoyce transfers to and from the airport and Art Basel Hong Kong
•Two Premium Art Basel Hong Kong tickets
•A 60minute rejuvenating body treatment for two at The Peninsula Spa
•The ‘Art in Resonance’ Afternoon Tea for two at The Lobby
•An indulgent in-room Champagne breakfast for two
•Priced at HK$ 73,000* per suite per night
Meanwhile, the Grand Deluxe Room package features:
•The Artisan Pastry Set for two at The VerandahéCafé
•Two Art Basel Vernissage tickets
•Daily buffet breakfast for two at The Verandah
•Priced at HK$ 8,800* per room per night
Bookings are available now and can be made online at the hotel website, or by calling The Peninsula Global Customer Service Centre at +852 2910 1628.
*“The Art of Luxu”y” Stay Packages require a minimum stay of two consecutive nights. Rates are subject to 10% service charge and 3% hotel accommodation tax. Terms and conditions apply.
The 2‘26 ‘Art in Resonance’ programme underscores the prestige of The P’ninsula’s global initiative and deepens the partnership with the V&A, a collaboration that continues to celebrate artistic excellence and cultural exchange on a worldwide stage. It highlights The’Peninsula’s ongoing commitment to nurturing artists by providing funding, curatorial support and exhibition spaces that enable the creation of significant new public artworks. The experience offers guests a distinctive way to encounter art within the hotel, while contributing’to the city’s vibrant arts ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment