Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Joramco Renews the Maintenance Agreement with mas Cargo Airline


2026-02-17 01:20:29
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 15 February 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a maintenance agreement with mas, the leading Mexican cargo airline.

This agreement was signed at MRO Middle East. Under this agreement, Joramco will carry out heavy base maintenance checks on mas A330 fleet. These services will take place during 2026.

Commenting on this occasion, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to welcome more aircraft from mas at Joramco. This agreement reaffirms Joramco’s position as a trusted Global MRO provider of choice.”


MENAFN17022026005143011674ID1110749678



Asdaa-amman

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search