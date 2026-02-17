403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former World No. 1 Provides 1,000-Plus Dubai Children an ‘Unmissable’ Experience as Part of J.P. Morgan Kids’ Day
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE - February 16, 2026: The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium came alive with energy this morning as more than 1,000 children from 20 schools across the UAE streamed in for the annual J.P. Morgan Kids Day that traditionally marks the start of WTA 1000 week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
For more than an hour, primary and secondary grade students were taken through their paces on court during a once-in-a-lifetime coaching session with WTA professionals, testing their skills, competitive spiri,t and sportsmanship.
Former World No1 doubles specialist Storm Hunter was joined by American Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands on the the all-new Court 1 within the sun-kissed Al Garhoud venue. The morning started with select students going head-to-head in a fast-paced tennis relay with hard-hitting Hunter, who seemed to revel in the chance to interact with the children. “This was such great fun,” said the Australian, who won the US Open Mixed Doubles in 2022 alongside John Peers. “The energy was unmissable out there; it was like playing in a completely different environment. Great way to start the morning and looking forward to engaging with the next generation through many more such activities.”
Schuurs and Krawczyk later took over, leading a skills session and providing an up-close demonstration in front of the cheering young crowd.
The J.P. Morgan Kids Day activity attracts hundreds of students each year, giving an exclusive opportunity for young enthusiasts to learn from some of the world’s best players. Speaking about the continued partnership, Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the MENA region at J.P. Morgan, said the company is “proud” to continue its sponsorship of the J.P. Morgan Kids Day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
“Our goal is to inspire young students to experience the excitement of tennis, helping them develop their skills and confidence both on and off the court,” he said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see their enthusiasm, the friendships they form, and the potential they have to become the next generation of tennis talent.”
For more than an hour, primary and secondary grade students were taken through their paces on court during a once-in-a-lifetime coaching session with WTA professionals, testing their skills, competitive spiri,t and sportsmanship.
Former World No1 doubles specialist Storm Hunter was joined by American Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands on the the all-new Court 1 within the sun-kissed Al Garhoud venue. The morning started with select students going head-to-head in a fast-paced tennis relay with hard-hitting Hunter, who seemed to revel in the chance to interact with the children. “This was such great fun,” said the Australian, who won the US Open Mixed Doubles in 2022 alongside John Peers. “The energy was unmissable out there; it was like playing in a completely different environment. Great way to start the morning and looking forward to engaging with the next generation through many more such activities.”
Schuurs and Krawczyk later took over, leading a skills session and providing an up-close demonstration in front of the cheering young crowd.
The J.P. Morgan Kids Day activity attracts hundreds of students each year, giving an exclusive opportunity for young enthusiasts to learn from some of the world’s best players. Speaking about the continued partnership, Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the MENA region at J.P. Morgan, said the company is “proud” to continue its sponsorship of the J.P. Morgan Kids Day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
“Our goal is to inspire young students to experience the excitement of tennis, helping them develop their skills and confidence both on and off the court,” he said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see their enthusiasm, the friendships they form, and the potential they have to become the next generation of tennis talent.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment