Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Se Youn Park

2026-02-17 01:08:12
  • Sessional academic, School of Political Science and International Studies, The University of Queensland
Dr Se Youn Park is Director of Research at Women in International Security (WIIS) – Australia Inc. and holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Queensland, where she also works as a sessional academic. Her work investigates the regulation of extremism with a particular focus on gendered institutions and digital infrastructures. She has regional expertise in Australia, South Korea, and the UK.

  • –present Researcher, University of Queensland
  • 2025 University of Queensland, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Relations
  • 2019 University of Queensland, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in International Relations

