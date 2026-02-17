Sessional academic, School of Political Science and International Studies, The University of Queensland

Dr Se Youn Park is Director of Research at Women in International Security (WIIS) – Australia Inc. and holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Queensland, where she also works as a sessional academic. Her work investigates the regulation of extremism with a particular focus on gendered institutions and digital infrastructures. She has regional expertise in Australia, South Korea, and the UK.

–present Researcher, University of Queensland



2025 University of Queensland, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Relations 2019 University of Queensland, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in International Relations

ExperienceEducation