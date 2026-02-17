Deakin Distinguished Professor/UNESCO Chair-holder; Founding Director, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University

Deakin Distinguished Professor Fethi Mansouri is the founding Director (2015-) of the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation. Since 2013, he held the UNESCO Chair in comparative research on 'Cultural Diversity and Social Justice' and in 2016 was appointed Convenor of the UNESCO UniTwin Network for Inter-Religious Dialogue and Intercultural Understanding. Professor Mansouri is the editor of the Journal of Intercultural Studies, founding Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Citizenship and Globalisation Studies and founding co-editor of the international journal of Social Inclusion. Since 2010, Professor Mansouri has been serving as an expert advisor to the various UN and regional agencies on cultural diversity, migration and intercultural relations. He also sits on the advisory boards of various government agencies. He is the author/editor of twenty scholarly books including 'Building Bridges: Creating a Culture of Diversity' (2009); 'Migration, Citizenship and Intercultural Relations' (2011); 'Global Perspectives on the Politics of Multiculturalism' (2014); 'The Multicultural Challenge' (2015); 'Interculturalism at the Crossroads' (2017); 'The Politics of Women and Migration in the Global South' (2017); 'Contesting the Theological Foundations of Islamism and Violent Extremism' (2019); 'Racism in Australia Today' (2021) and most recently 'The Global Politics of Forced Migration' (2023). His 2004 book 'Lives in Limbo' was short-listed for the 2004 Human Rights Medals and Awards.

–present Professor, Deakin University

1999 Monash University, PhD

ExperienceEducation