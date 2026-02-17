BAKER HUGHES AND VALLOUREC SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON UNDERGROUND HYDROGEN STORAGE WITH THE DELPHY SOLUTION

Meudon (France), on February 17, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, focused on advancing hydrogen storage solutions for the green hydrogen market.

The collaboration is intended to build a closer, long-term cooperation to better serve customers across the industrial green hydrogen value chain – including green ammonia, sustainable fuels and green steel manufacturing – as well as the clean power sector, such as data centers. This MOU includes the future integration of Vallourec's Delphy storage solution with Baker Hughes compression solutions. The areas of collaboration will focus on optimizing compression–storage configurations, determining the most efficient operating pressures for each application, and ultimately helping customers reduce total cost of ownership while increasing their competitiveness.

Delphy is Vallourec's market-ready underground hydrogen storage solution, capable of storing up to 100 tons of green hydrogen gas vertically. Engineered to combine high-pressure performance, minimal surface footprint, and industry-leading safety, this Vallourec's turnkey solution has already been certified by Bureau Veritas and DNV. The collaboration with Baker Hughes, an established leader in compression technology solutions that deliver significant improvements in the overall green hydrogen plant footprint, is a new step in establishing Vallourec as a key player in the green hydrogen value chain.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec commented:“We are proud to initiate this collaboration with Baker Hughes, a recognized leader in compression technology. Our capabilities are highly complementary, particularly as Baker Hughes holds strong expertise in compression, a critical step before the storage of compressed hydrogen. This cooperation confirms Vallourec's strategy to develop relationships along the value chain and commitment to bringing green hydrogen, at scale, for industry decarbonization.”



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

