NCSA Announces Cybersecurity Training Programme, Agenda

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), represented by the National Cyber Security Academy, has announced the updated version of the National Cybersecurity Training Program and the 2026 Training Agenda, as one of the strategic national initiatives aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity ecosystem in the State of Qatar.

The program contributes to enhancing capabilities and empowering professionals and employees in cybersecurity fields through training content designed to update their expertise in line with the rapidly evolving cyber landscape, thereby positively supporting the stability of cyberspace.

In this regard, Ms. Dalal Al-Aqeedi, Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Policies and Strategies Department, affirmed that the national training programs and agenda for 2026 have been updated with additional focus areas addressing emerging challenges and training needs. New programs related to artificial intelligence have been introduced as a strategic step to keep pace with emerging cyber threats and build advanced future capabilities.

As part of national efforts, the program aims to elevate cyber readiness and build sustainable long-term capabilities by developing professional skills and achieving self-sufficiency in cybersecurity, in alignment with the country's priorities in digital transformation and the protection of cyberspace.

The program focuses on building capabilities and advancing technical skills through integrated training pathways tailored to job roles and experience levels, offering a clear professional progression route, from foundational programs to specialized and professional tracks, and ultimately executive and leadership programs, within a unified and structured learning framework.

Furthermore, the program features a dedicated training bootcamp for recent graduates aimed at equipping new graduates in cybersecurity and information technology with the technical and professional skills required to address cybersecurity challenges and launch their careers.

The program targets all employees across the State of Qatar, including both specialists and non-specialists in cybersecurity, ensuring comprehensive national coverage and enhanced institutional participation. Through this initiative, the National Cyber Security Agency reaffirms its continued commitment to developing national talent, strengthening institutional readiness, and supporting Qatar's cybersecurity ecosystem.

The updated offerings include a Cybersecurity Self-Awareness Program, an online self-paced learning program delivered through a learning management system, cybersecurity awareness workshops, and in-person workshops on fundamental cybersecurity practices. Career progression tracks include several programs such as the Graduate Cybersecurity Bootcamp, which equips new graduates in cybersecurity and information technology with the necessary technical and professional skills; the Cyber Capability Development Program targeting new employees in cybersecurity or those seeking to begin a cybersecurity career; and the Cyber Guardians Program aimed at developing specialized and qualified cybersecurity professionals by enhancing analytical skills and leveraging available technical tools. Additionally, the Cyber Guardians – Cyber AI Program focuses on integrating artificial intelligence into security strategies for cloud and enterprise environments.

The Cyber Elite Program is designed for experienced cybersecurity professionals to enhance their capabilities in risk management, assessment, monitoring, and governance, while the Cyber Elite – Cyber AI Program is an advanced track focused on integrating artificial intelligence into advanced cybersecurity practices. In addition, Leadership-focused programs include the Cybersecurity Managers Program and the Technical Cybersecurity Leaders Program, designed for technical leaders to equip them with advanced skills in cybersecurity governance, risk management, and operational leadership.