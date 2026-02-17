Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum Sparks Creative Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since its launch, the Lawh Wa Qalam: M.F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation has been more than a gallery; it is a space for dialogue, imagination, and hands-on creativity. With community engagement at its core, the museum has unveiled a series of workshops inspired by the legendary Maqbool Fida Husain, designed to bring art, science, and storytelling to life for visitors of all ages.

Reflecting on the museum's educational mission and collaboration with Mathaf, creative workshops invite participants to explore form, movement, symbolism, and self-expression. Visitors tour the museum's galleries before stepping into studios to experiment with clay, paint, and colour, creating works inspired by M.F. Husain.

Head of Learning and Outreach at Lawh Wa Qalam, Shameema Simjee in an interview with The Peninsula said,“The museum was conceived from the start as more than a repository of artworks. M.F Husain himself was a storyteller across painting, film, poetry, and sculpture and his art demands conversation, not passive viewing. We built our learning programs to honour that spirit.” For Shameema, meaningful engagement goes far beyond attendance numbers. She described the joy of seeing creativity spark in students:“It's the smiles when a child declares, 'I want to stay longer,' or the pride in 'Look what I made!' as they rush to show their parents. It's families sharing creations on Instagram and returning for multiple workshops because curiosity has been sparked.”

The workshop programme was designed with three guiding principles: Husain's artistic language of bold colour, simplified form, and movement; alignment with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, IB PYP, and British curricula; and accessibility for all ages and skill levels. Each session pairs gallery exploration with hands-on creation-children learn about light refraction in the Raman Effect paintings, teens grapple with movement and story in gesture drawings, and families craft clay sculptures carrying Husain's symbolism of freedom and memory.

Shameema elaborated on the museum's unique approach to learning and said,“We don't teach about M.F Husain, we teach through him. By the end of a session, participants have created something that carries his spirit but is entirely their own.”

The community response has been overwhelmingly positive. A recent visit from Grade 5 students at Brighton International Academy Qatar to the Raman in Colour workshop highlighted the programme's impact. One student wrote,“One of my best trips ever,” while another declared,“Art is fun, I will never quit art.” Shameema added,“One student even connected a Nobel Prize-winning scientific concept to Husain's brushstrokes. That's exactly the kind of curiosity we want to inspire.” The programme also embodies Qatar Foundation's vision of Education City as a living ecosystem: a place where art, heritage, research, and innovation converge.

“Qatar Foundation's cultural vision positions the country as a bridge between cultures and ideas, a place where the modern story of art doesn't have to be told from elsewhere. Its programmes embody that philosophy, and Husain's legacy is central to it. His final chapter unfolded here in Doha; his Arab Civilization series was commissioned by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, and his monumental kinetic installation Seeroo fi al Ardh celebrates human ingenuity and Arab innovation,” said Shameema.

“When a child in Education City makes a clay dome inspired by Husain's architectural forms, or a university student analyses his films in our auditorium, they're experiencing exactly what Qatar Foundation envisioned: Education City as a living ecosystem where art, heritage, research, and innovation strengthen each other. The museum isn't separate from that vision, it's proof of it,” Shameema said.

The programme, including tours and workshops, is initially open for schools, including during month of Ramadan. More information is available via [email protected].