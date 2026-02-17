KTJ Krug LLC - Demand From Remote Professionals And Relocating Entrepreneurs Reaches New Highs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KTJ Krug LLC Expands Long-Term Luxury Rental Program in Condado as Demand from Remote Professionals and Relocating Entrepreneurs Reaches Record Levels

Fully furnished, move-in-ready beachfront apartments with 1 Gbps fiber internet and 24⁄7 concierge now available on flexible lease terms from one to twelve-plus months

As Puerto Rico continues to attract a growing wave of professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors drawn by the island's unparalleled lifestyle and business-friendly environment, KTJ Krug LLC is expanding its long-term luxury rental program to meet surging demand. The company, one of Puerto Rico's top-rated luxury real estate operators, now offers flexible lease terms from one to twelve-plus months on fully furnished, move-in-ready apartments in the exclusive Condado district of San Juan.

The luxury rental market in San Juan has experienced significant growth, with median listing values in Condado approaching $1.8 million in late 2025, according to AIRE Real Estate. Puerto Rico's Act 60 tax incentive program, which offers qualifying new residents a 100% exemption on dividends, interest, and capital gains, continues to drive demand for high-quality housing from relocating professionals. At the same time, the broader shift toward remote work has made Puerto Rico one of the most sought-after destinations for digital nomads and location-independent professionals seeking a premium quality of life without sacrificing career productivity.

“The profile of our long-term tenant has evolved significantly over the past two years. We are now serving successful professionals, founders, and investors who are making a deliberate lifestyle decision to relocate to Puerto Rico,” said the ownership of KTJ Krug LLC.“These clients require absolute reliability: enterprise-grade internet, a dedicated workspace, a fully furnished home, and a team that handles the logistics so they can focus on their work and enjoy island life from day one. That is exactly what we deliver.”

KTJ Krug LLC's long-term rental properties are specifically designed for the needs of this discerning clientele. Every unit features 1 Gbps fiber internet with 500 Mbps upload speeds, dedicated workspaces, full kitchens, modern furnishings, smart-lock access, and climate control. The company's 24⁄7 concierge team coordinates utility setup, provides local recommendations, and ensures a seamless transition to island living.

The company offers standard residential lease agreements and assists with utility coordination, including electric, water, and internet setup. While KTJ Krug LLC does not provide tax, legal, or financial advice, its properties serve as a critical first step for individuals establishing residency on the island, and the company maintains relationships with qualified local professionals who can assist with those needs.

With a portfolio of 12 luxury properties located steps from Condado Beach, world-class dining, and designer boutiques, KTJ Krug LLC is uniquely positioned to serve the growing market of long-term residents seeking a premium, hassle-free living experience in Puerto Rico. Prospective tenants can schedule virtual or in-person property tours and inquire about long-term rates at

About KTJ Krug LLC

Founded in 2021, KTJ Krug LLC is a leading luxury real estate operator in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, specializing in premium short-term and long-term rentals, property management, and revenue strategy consultation. The company's hand-picked portfolio features properties in San Juan's most exclusive neighborhoods, including Condado, Old San Juan, and Isla Verde. Recognized with the 2025 Booking Traveller Review Award across its entire portfolio, KTJ Krug LLC is dedicated to providing exceptional living experiences that capture the enchanted beauty and vibrant culture of Puerto Rican hospitality. For more information, visit

Sources:

AIRE Real Estate,“San Juan Real Estate Trends and Forecast for 2026,” January 14, 2026.



Mansion Global,“Affluent Snow Birds Are Making Puerto Rico's Famed Beach Resort a Permanent Perch,” January 25, 2026.

