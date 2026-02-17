403
U.S. Military Airlifts Mini Nuclear Reactor
(MENAFN) The United States armed forces have carried out their inaugural aerial transport of a small-scale nuclear reactor, relocating parts of the privately engineered Ward 250 unit from California to Utah as part of President Donald Trump’s wider initiative to broaden the rollout of cutting-edge nuclear energy systems, according to a report.
A media outlet stated that three C-17 cargo planes transferred the unfueled reactor segments on Sunday from March Air Reserve Base to Hill Air Force Base, where evaluation procedures are anticipated to commence.
Officials from the Pentagon and the Department of Energy, along with members of the press and representatives from the nuclear industry, reportedly accompanied the reactor on the approximately hour-long journey.
The reactor, designed by Valar Atomics, represents a component of the administration’s drive to hasten the advancement of modern nuclear capabilities. Trump has vowed to have at least three next-generation reactors deemed “critical” operating on American territory by July 4.
Supporters argue that small, modular reactors may deliver steady power to isolated or defense-related sites. However, detractors caution that rapidly approved, privately constructed models could pose potential safety risks.
“Energy is not just an economic issue, although it is that, it is a national security issue as well,” said Spencer Cox, Governor of Utah. Defense acquisition chief Michael Duffey further remarked that the operation “gets us closer to deploying nuclear power when and where it is most needed to give our nation’s war fighters the tools to win.”
