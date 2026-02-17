IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo Returns With Active City Vision

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The official launch of IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo, presented by Port City Colombo, was held at Shangri-La Colombo, bringing together government leaders, city authorities, partners, and media to mark the return of Sri Lanka's premier endurance event and the launch of the #ActiveColombo initiative.

From 19–22 February 2026, IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo will anchor #ActiveColombo Week, featuring KAYA Colombo Expo (19–21 February), IRONKIDS Colombo for children aged 3–14 (21 February), and the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon (22 February) at Port City Colombo.

The event is expected to attract nearly 1,000 athletes from over 49 countries, generating tourism, international media exposure, and economic benefits across hospitality, aviation, retail, and transport. As part of the global IRONMAN circuit, Colombo joins host cities such as Sydney, Nice, and Muscat.

Rajan Thananayagam, Director of Serendib Multisport, said the event positions Sri Lanka on the world stage and showcases Colombo as a vibrant destination. Organisers noted that active sports tourism is valued at USD 707.29 billion globally, with participants spending significantly more and staying longer than average tourists.

The Western Provincial Council and Colombo Municipal Council also launched #ActiveColombo, a long-term plan to position Colombo as South Asia's leading Active City. Governor Hanif Yusoof and Mayor Vraîe Cally Balthazaar said the initiative promotes health, urban vitality, safer public spaces, and greener streets under the“Every Active Street is a Shaded Street” policy.

The programme focuses on activating parks, waterfronts, beaches, cleanliness standards, safety, and green urban corridors. Organisers said the event serves as a platform for destination branding, investment attraction, and community inspiration.

IRONMAN 70.3 Colombo is organised by Serendib Multisport with Port City Colombo as Presenting and Venue Partner, alongside multiple corporate partners.