IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Arrives In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, arrived in Sri Lanka today (16) for an official visit.

According to a senior IMF official, she will remain in the country from February 16 to 18, 2026. During her visit, Georgieva is scheduled to meet with government authorities and key stakeholders to discuss ongoing economic developments and cooperation.

She is also expected to observe firsthand the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and engage in discussions on how the IMF can continue to support Sri Lanka's recovery efforts. The talks will focus on strengthening resilience, advancing reforms, and contributing to a more stable and sustainable future for the country.