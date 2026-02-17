Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Damage Residential Building, Infrastructure Facility In Odesa, Leaving Two Injured

2026-02-17 12:03:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, stated this on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility and civilian buildings were damaged. In one district, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building. In another, a store and a service station were damaged," he wrote.

At present, two injured people are known to have been affected – they are receiving all necessary assistance.

All relevant services are working at the sites, Lysak added.

Russian forces are massively attacking Ukraine with strike drones; air raid alerts were declared in several regions.

