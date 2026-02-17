Russian Drones Damage Residential Building, Infrastructure Facility In Odesa, Leaving Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, stated this on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility and civilian buildings were damaged. In one district, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building. In another, a store and a service station were damaged," he wrote.

At present, two injured people are known to have been affected – they are receiving all necessary assistance.

Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, transport infrastructure damaged

All relevant services are working at the sites, Lysak added.

Russian forces are massively attacking Ukraine with strike drones; air raid alerts were declared in several regions.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here