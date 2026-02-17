Grammy Winner SZA Attends, Performs At Isha Foundation's Maha Shivratri In Coimbatore, Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Grammy-winning American singer SZA drew widespread attention in India after she attended-and performed at-the Isha Foundation's Maha Shivratri 2026 celebrations in Coimbatore, bringing an unexpected global spotlight to one of the country's most significant spiritual nights.

Held over 15 and 16 February, the annual Maha Shivratri event at Isha is known for its all-night vigils, meditation, chants and devotional music in honour of Lord Shiva. While the festival traditionally attracts thousands of devotees from across India and abroad, SZA's presence this year added a rare pop culture crossover to the deeply spiritual gathering.

Unlike a conventional concert setting, Maha Shivratri at Isha is structured as a contemplative experience rather than a spectacle. SZA's performance reflected that ethos. She performed as part of the night-long programme, blending into the meditative atmosphere rather than dominating it, a choice that many attendees and online viewers described as respectful and understated.

Photos and videos of the singer dressed in traditional attire quickly circulated on social media, sparking conversations among Indian fans who were surprised to see a global music star participate so closely in a Hindu religious celebration. Many users described the moment as a genuine cultural exchange rather than a headline-driven appearance.

Watch the video here:

A user wrote,“She's so happy love shiva cured her. She's at peace. Hinduism as a religion gives you support life and happiness you have a purpose to live with meditation spiritual yog dhyan sharing nurturing believe scarficing happily love.”

Another user wrote,“I think this is very cute!!”

“First in the bloodline to hear, Can I get a Shiv Shambooo,” the third user wrote.

“I love how they are happily dancing, feels like Lord Shiva is blessing her and her mother to dance happily,” the fourth wrote.

"She just wanted to make other ppl chant "shiv shambhu" idk what's wrong with y'all hating her," the fifth wrote.

Observers also noted that SZA did more than simply perform-she took part in the rhythm of the night, aligning herself with the mood of reflection and stillness that defines the festival. That approach resonated with audiences who contrasted it with more performative celebrity visits to cultural or religious events.

Beyond the celebrity factor, the moment highlighted how Indian spiritual spaces are increasingly intersecting with global cultural figures. The Isha Foundation's Maha Shivratri celebrations already reach international audiences through livestreams and overseas followers, but SZA's participation brought fresh mainstream attention, particularly among younger and urban Indian audiences.

As online discussions moved beyond visuals and fashion, many fans interpreted the visit as an expression of personal curiosity and openness.