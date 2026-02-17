BJP's 'Chakri Chai Bangla' Campaign Targets West Bengal Job Crisis

BJP Targets TMC Over Job Crisis, Infiltration

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched Chakri Chai Bangla Campaign here against job crisis in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress regime. Speaking to reporters on Monday, BJP MP Raju Bista said that the youth of West Bengal have no other option but to travel to other states in search of jobs. He alleged the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi citizens in North Bengal, adding that local people have become minority in their own homeland.

"The youth of West Bengal wants jobs...Industries are shutting down, and unemployment is rising...The youth of West Bengal has no other option but to look for jobs in other states...Rohingyas and illegal infiltrators are settling in North Bengal; they are using our resources...We are becoming a minority in our home...We have written several postcard letters to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that the youth of Bengal want jobs," Raju Bista told reporters.

Election Preparations and Political Climate

This comes amidst the ongoing clash between the Centre and West Bengal government due to Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state. West Bengal is set to hold elections in the first half of this year.

Union Minister Amit Shah's Scheduled Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which looks forward to form government in the forthcoming elections have tightened their preparations and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the state to participate in several programs ahead of the 2026 state Assembly elections. He would arrive at Kolkata airport on February 18 (Wednesday), around 1.30 pm. From there, he will take a helicopter to Mayapur, where he is scheduled to participate in several programs at the ISKCON temple. It is reported that he will spend approximately two hours at ISKCON.

2021 Election Recap

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, retained power for the third consecutive time in the 2021 elections, winning 221 of 294 seats; the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as a key opposition force, winning 77 seats. (ANI)

