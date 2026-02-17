T20 WC: Nissanka's Ton Powers Sri Lanka Past Australia Into Super 8S

The co-hosts Sri Lanka defeated Australia by eight wickets in their group-stage fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, entering the Super Eights and putting the Mitch Marsh-led side on the brink of elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten ton off just 52 balls helped Sri Lanka chase down a daunting target of 182 runs, which is also the highest successful run-chase for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups.

Nissanka's Record-Breaking Innings

That was also the highest successful run-chase against Australia in the T20 World Cups. The 27-year-old Nissanka was named Player of the Match for scoring the first century of the tournament. This was also the first time that someone had hit a century against Australia in a T20 World Cup match. The previous highest score was 94 by Pakistan's Umar Akmal in 2014 at Mirpur.

This was only the third time a Sri Lankan side had defeated Australia in a World Cup. The first came in the 1996 ODI World Cup Final in Lahore, and the second in Nottingham at the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lankan T20I Century Milestones

Nissanka's 52-ball ton was the joint-second fastest century by a Sri Lankan batter in T20Is. He equalled his earlier record of a 52-ball ton, which he made against India in Dubai last year. Kusal Perera has the record for the fastest T20I ton by a Sri Lankan batter, which he made against New Zealand in just 44 balls last year in Nelson.

Nissanka's unbeaten century was the second hundred by a Sri Lankan batter in the T20 World Cups. The first ton was hit by former captain Mahela Jayawardene (100) against Zimbabwe in the 2010 edition.

Nissanka's Career at a Glance

In 87 matches and 86 innings, Nissanka has scored 2,574 runs at an average of 31.77, with a strike rate of 128.63, with two centuries and 18 fifties and a best score of 107.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. An 104-run stand between a returning skipper, Mitchell Marsh (54 in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) started things for Australia, but Aussies could not make the most of this perfect headstart as they were skittled out for 181 runs in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Glenn Maxwell (22 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) being the only ones to touch the 20-run mark later. Dushan Hemantha (3/37 in four overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/36 in four overs) were the top bowlers for Sri Lanka.

In the run chase, Perera fell early, but Nissanka (100* in 52 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (51 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six), and Pavan Rathnayake (28* in 15 balls, with six fours) took Sri Lanka to the target with eight wickets and two overs left.

Group Standings and Elimination Scenario

Australia are third in the group with one win and two losses, behind table-toppers SL and Zimbabwe, who have won both their matches. If Zimbabwe win their clash against Ireland on Tuesday, the Aussies will be out of the tournament.

