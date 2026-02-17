Australia's Andrew Charlton To Visit India For Key AI Impact Summit

In a significant move to bolster international cooperation on emerging technologies, Australia's Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, will visit India to participate in the prestigious AI Impact Summit.

Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, will visit India to attend the AI Impact Summit. As per an official statement from Australia's Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the Assistant Minister will deliver a speech on the importance of elevating the voice of workers as the adoption of AI gains pace. He will also promote Australia as a partner of choice for investment in sustainable AI infrastructure and safe, inclusive AI innovation.

Fostering International Partnerships and Investment

The Assistant Minister will meet with counterparts from a range of countries, including the US, UK, Canada and India, to progress partnerships in Australia's interest, the statement said. It further noted that he will also meet with major technology companies to discuss investment in Australia's AI ecosystem in line with the goals set out in the National AI Plan.

The visit aims to promote Australia's National AI Plan and reinforce the country's commitment to deploying artificial intelligence in the national interest. The Australian government's participation underscores a broader international effort to ensure that rapid AI developments are underpinned by a "robust social license." This initiative aligns with the Albanese Labor Government's establishment of an AI Safety Institute (AISI), designed to foster collaboration with like-minded global partners, the statement noted.

Bilateral Meetings and Corporate Engagement

As per the statement, the Assistant Minister's itinerary includes high-level bilateral meetings with counterparts from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada to progress partnerships in Australia's interest. Beyond government-to-government talks, Charlton will engage with CEOs of major technology firms to discuss investment in Australia's AI ecosystem and pitch the nation as a partner of choice for sustainable infrastructure and inclusive innovation.

Strengthening Australia-India Ties

The visit holds special diplomatic significance as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF). Since its inception in 2006, the fund has served as a cornerstone for joint cutting-edge research between the two nations.

"The Summit will be an important opportunity to reinforce Australia's reputation as a regional leader for sustainable AI infrastructure," Charlton said ahead of his visit. "Australia and India have long shared a commitment to collaboration in business and science, and I look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary of our landmark Strategic Research Fund together."

The seminal AI Impact Summit brings together national leaders, tech giants, and academic experts to shape the future of global AI governance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)