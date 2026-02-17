Senior Congress Leaders Feel Suffocated Under Rahul Gandhi: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manan Kumar Mishra criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that senior party members are feeling "suffocated" under his leadership. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manan Kumar Mishra criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that senior party members are feeling "suffocated" under his leadership. "It is not just about Bhupen Kumar Borah; many senior leaders in the party are feeling suffocated. They don't see any alternative right now; they will all leave Rahul Gandhi, as they don't like him. Rahul Gandhi gives no respect to his seniors," he said.

Assam Congress Chief's Resignation Drama

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah had on Monday submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, but later withdrew it within a few hours, All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Jitendra Singh said.

Speaking to reporters, Singh noted that Borah, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress for nearly three decades, initially sent his resignation to the party's national president. However, the resignation was not accepted. "Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party's national president. Sometimes, differences arise within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. Party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had a long conversation with him. We have resolved it through dialogue. I thank Bhupen Borah for withdrawing his resignation," Singh said.

Assam CM Weighs In

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress, terming its future in the state "grim" in the wake of the episode. The CM called Borah's decision a "symbolic message" reflecting the party's changing dynamics and internal challenges.

Speaking to the reporters, Assam CM said, "Bhupen Borah was the last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party who did not occupy the post of MLA or minister. His resignation carries a symbolic message that in Congress, no one from a normal family can prosper. He has accused Congress of appeasement politics. I welcome the resignation." He further added that, "Borah has not contacted us for any joining. Tomorrow (February 17) evening, I will visit his house. Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat."

Congress 'Changing Fast' in Assam

Highlighting the Congress' situation in Assam, CM Sarma remarked, "Congress's position in Assam is terrible. Three observers have come here for the selection of candidates. They have been assigned an MLA from the minority community. The situation is really grim. In many district offices of Congress in Assam, meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast. People are noticing it. Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader."

Upcoming Assam Assembly Elections

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress. (ANI)

