Are More UAE Students Skipping School On Fridays And Before Public Holidays?

Some schools have introduced incentives to encourage students to show up, such as certificates, public appreciation, and awardsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Private school principals have observed a moderate increase in student absences on Fridays and in the days leading up to public holidays or long weekends.

Calls to address the growing pattern of student absences reached the floor of the Federal National Council, sparking a wider conversation among educators and parents across the UAE.

During a session last week, FNC member Moza Al Shehhi questioned the Ministry of Education about what she described as“mass absences” before holidays, warning that the trend could erode both academic standards and social values in schools.

In response, Education Minister Sarah Al Amiri said the ministry had rolled out targeted measures to tackle absenteeism, noting a“qualitative shift” in attendance during the first term of the current academic year.

While authorities point to policy-level action, school leaders say the issue is nuanced - and often tied to travel plans, especially during peak holiday seasons.

At GEMS Al Barsha National School, Principal and CEO Michelle Thomas acknowledged that the pattern is visible, though not universal.

“We have observed a moderate increase in student absences on Fridays and in the days leading up to public holidays or long weekends, particularly around peak travel periods,” she said.“This trend is not consistent across all year groups, and many of our families continue to prioritise attendance.”

Rather than adopting a punitive stance, the school has chosen what Thomas describes as a more community-centred approach.

“We work to ensure that students want to be in school by offering engaging, purposeful learning experiences, particularly on Fridays, including enrichment, leadership opportunities and wellbeing focused activities.”

The emphasis, she added, is on partnership with families.

“We regularly communicate the importance of attendance and its impact on learning and character development,” Thomas said.“Through newsletters, parent meetings and community messaging, we reinforce that education is a shared responsibility.”

For Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, the solution lies in structure and early intervention.

“In our schools across Dubai and Ajman, we implement a structured approach to discourage non-essential absences before weekends and public holidays,” he said.“We conduct regular monitoring of attendance patterns, with weekly reviews to identify recurring absenteeism at an early stage.”

He stressed that parental engagement is key to maintaining continuity.

“Parents are proactively engaged through official communication, phone calls, and meetings to reinforce the importance of consistent attendance and its impact on academic continuity,” Ahmed said.

Beyond monitoring, the group has introduced incentives to encourage students to show up.

“Additionally, we have introduced a structured attendance award system, recognising students with 100 per cent and outstanding attendance through certificates, public appreciation during assemblies, and term-end awards,” he noted.“By combining monitoring, parent partnership, student support, and positive reinforcement, we aim to build a culture that values commitment and responsibility towards regular school attendance.”

At JSS Private School, Principal Chitra Sharma underlined that the impact of frequent absences goes beyond unfinished homework.

“Consistent attendance ensures uninterrupted instructional sequencing, allowing teachers to deliver lessons as planned and maintain appropriate pacing,” she said.“When students are present regularly, they benefit from structured explanations, guided practice, collaborative discussions, and formative assessments that cannot always be fully replicated through catch-up work.”

She added that regular presence strengthens both academic and social development.

“Equally important is the social dimension. Daily school participation nurtures teamwork, communication skills, leadership opportunities, and a sense of belonging,” Sharma said.“Regular presence reinforces responsibility, accountability, and positive learning habits - all of which contribute to long-term success.”

For many families in the UAE, long weekends often mean overseas trip or short getaways. But as policymakers and educators warn, even a few missed days can disrupt classroom rhythm and weaken collective learning.

With the ministry promising reforms and schools doubling down on engagement, communication and positive reinforcement, the message is clear: Attendance is not just about ticking a register - it is about building habits, values and a sense of belonging that extend far beyond the school gates.



