Dogecoin Wave Analysis 16 February 2026

– Dogecoin reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.090

Dogecoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the resistance zone between the pivotal resistance level 0.1160 (former support from December), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone formed the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Dark Cloud Cover.

Given the overriding daily downtrend, Dogecoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.090.