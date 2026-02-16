Qatar Targets Engineering, Technological Talent Surge

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A senior official at Qatar's Civil Service and Government Development Bureau has said the body is currently working on three interlinked strategic projects aimed at strengthening long-term workforce planning in the public sector.

Al Anoud Saad al-Naemi, Director of Government Manpower Planning at the bureau, said the initiatives focus on long-term job nationalisation, strategic workforce planning and succession planning.

In remarks Monday, she said the projects aim to identify gaps between labour supply and demand across roles and specialisations, and to link these findings to university majors. The goal, she explained, is to guide students towards fields most needed in line with national development plans.

She added that government workforce planning is based on an integrated system for data collection, analysis and forecasting of future needs, ensuring alignment between education outcomes and labor market requirements. The approach also supports the sustainability of national human resources in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

According to al-Naemi, data analysis has shown that engineering and computer technologies - particularly programming, artificial intelligence and data science - top the list of priority specialisations for the coming phase.

She also highlighted the sciences track, including medicine, emergency medicine, physics, chemistry and biology, as key areas of demand. These priorities are regularly updated based on approved data and indicators, she said.

Al-Naemi stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to ensure academic programmes and scholarship tracks are aligned with employment needs.

Directing students towards in-demand disciplines and updating study plans in coordination with employers, she added, is a cornerstone of supporting the sustainability of the public sector and advancing Qatar's broader development goals.

public sector job nationalisation