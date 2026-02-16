Visitor Registration Opens For Copper China 2026

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Copper demand is surging as NEVs, AI, and renewable energy expand. Copper China 2026 will showcase new materials, applications, and collaborations across five co-located shows, drawing 650+ exhibitors and 35,000+ visitors.

Driven by the twin engines of new energy and artificial intelligence (AI), copper-an essential material with outstanding electrical and thermal conductivity-is entering a new phase of application expansion. Demand is rapidly shifting from traditional infrastructure to high-growth sectors such as new energy vehicles (NEVs), AI data centers, photovoltaic (PV) power, wind energy, and energy storage, positioning copper as a cornerstone of energy transition and high-end manufacturing.

NEVs alone consume three to four times more copper than conventional vehicles, and cumulative copper demand from the three major new energy sectors is projected to exceed 5.03 million tons by 2026. At the same time, demand for deep-processed copper products, including high-precision copper foil and specialty alloys, is accelerating. Against this backdrop, expanding the application boundaries of copper-based materials, unlocking new value across the industrial chain, and advancing the industry's high-end, green, and intelligent transformation have become central priorities for the sector.

Against this backdrop, Copper China 2026 will take place from July 8–10, 2026, at Hall N5, Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Hosted by RX China and the China Nonferrous Metals Fabrication Industry Association, and supported by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, International Copper Association, Shenzhen Connector Industry Association, and China Institute of Energy Economics, the exhibition will serve as a professional platform integrating technology showcase, information exchange, and industrial collaboration. By focusing on copper fabrication and downstream applications, Copper China 2026 aims to support the industry's high-quality and sustainable development.

Five Concurrent Trade Shows: Building a Complete Nonferrous Metals Ecosystem

As high-end manufacturing and strategic emerging industries impose increasingly stringent performance requirements on materials, collaborative innovation and cross-material integration have become essential. In response, RX CHINA will host five professional trade shows concurrently at the same venue: ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026, Lightweight Asia 2026, Copper China 2026, Magnesium China 2026, Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo 2026.

Together, the five shows will form a comprehensive industry platform covering the entire nonferrous metals value chain. The combined exhibition will span 60,000 m2, feature over 650 exhibitors, and is expected to attract more than 35,000 professional visitors, including over 4,000 international visitors.

Exhibits will comprehensively cover copper applications in NEVs, electrical systems, 3C electronics, energy storage, and AI-integrated industries. Special attention will be given to emerging growth areas such as the low-altitude economy and humanoid robotics, showcasing copper's critical role in electrification, lightweight structures, and advanced thermal management. Application scenarios will include electric aircraft motors, high-voltage power systems, humanoid robot joint actuators, and precision cooling solutions.

Confirmed exhibitors include Jintian Copper, Hailiang, Libo Materials, Truchum Materials, Chinalco, Xingye Shengtai, China Heavy Machinery Research Institute (CHMRI), Kaian Materials, Wuxing Copper, Xinyue, Jiarun, SAC, Konform, Proton Products, Xinyongtai Mold, Buhui Machinery, Jingyibo Intelligent, Jinmo Intelligent, Zhongse Zhengrui Copper, Valiant Power, and many others.

High-End Concurrent Events: Insight into Trends and Innovation

To support knowledge exchange and innovation alignment, Copper China 2026 will host a series of high-level concurrent events.

The 2026 Copper-Based New Materials Advanced Applications Forum will focus on technology development trends and emerging application pathways for copper-based materials, covering fabrication technologies, industrialization models, performance optimization, and global trade and standards evolution.

In addition, the Lightweight Materials and Industry–Academia–Research Integration Display Area will highlight copper's practical value in lightweight solutions through two key sections:

Application Demonstrations, showcasing copper solutions in NEVs, consumer electronics, low-altitude equipment, and humanoid robots;

Industry–Academia Collaboration, presenting R&D achievements and industrialization projects from leading universities, research institutions, and innovative enterprises, illustrating the full pathway from research to commercialization.

Precision Business Matching and Global Resource Integration

Leveraging its global buyer network and industry data, the exhibition will offer a systematic precision business matching program spanning pre-show, on-site, and year-round services. Through targeted buyer invitations, demand-based matching, and one-on-one negotiations, Copper China 2026 is expected to facilitate over 1,100 precision business matches annually, helping exhibitors expand high-quality client networks and build long-term partnerships.

Internationally, the exhibition will strengthen outreach to emerging markets and key application regions, attracting buyers and decision-makers from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and beyond. More than 4,000 overseas professional visitors from over 100 countries and regions are expected, fostering cross-border cooperation in technology, capacity alignment, and trade.

Visitor registration for the five concurrent trade shows is now open: #/en/login?track=0E95OQ

Free Registration: Available until June 30, 2026 via the official website or WeChat public account (ticket value: USD 15).

Paid Registration: After June 30, 2026, tickets will be priced at USD 15.

We look forward to welcoming global industry professionals to Shanghai, July 8–10, 2026, to explore new opportunities and shape the future of the copper industry together.