Condé Nast Traveller Chooses Vaksana Farms Among India's 100 Most Beautiful Homestays

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Condé Nast Traveller India has chosen Vaksana Farms among the 100 Most Beautiful Homestays in India, recognising the property for its immersive farmstay experience, sustainable practices, and deeply rooted rural hospitality.

Located in the village of Rettanai near Chennai, Vaksana Farms spans 14 acres of ancestral farmland. More than a place to stay, the property functions as a living farm where guests are invited to slow down, reconnect with nature, and experience everyday rural life through seasonal harvests, orchard walks, and farm-to-table dining.

Vaksana Farms' hospitality ethos was shaped by 92 year old Lakshmi Paati, whose warmth, food traditions, and stories defined the guest experience. While she is no longer with us, her legacy continues through her 74 year old daughter, Kasturi Ammal, who carries forward the spirit of the farm with authentic Tamil cuisine and heartfelt hosting.

“This recognition holds deep meaning for us,” said Kiruba Shankar, Co-Founder of Vaksana Farms.“Our intention has always been to preserve our ancestral land and share the simplicity of farm life with others. Being acknowledged by Condé Nast Traveller affirms the value of rooted, sustainable travel experiences.”

Kasturi Ammal added,“We are thankful that guests come here to experience the calm of the farm, the food we prepare, and the way we live. Continuing this tradition gives us great joy.”

The recognition by Condé Nast Traveller India places Vaksana Farms among a curated selection of destinations that offer more than accommodation-creating meaningful connections to land, culture, and community.

