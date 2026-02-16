3 Blockbuster Matches WWE Could Book For Elimination Chamber To Set Up Wrestlemania Storylines

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 could see new bouts added, including Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Title. These matches may set up major WrestleMania storylines.

Rumors suggested Jacob Fatu might interfere in Drew McIntyre's title match against Cody Rhodes. Although Fatu lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier on SmackDown, WWE could still book him against McIntyre at the Chamber. With the championship on the line, Cody Rhodes could play spoiler, potentially laying the groundwork for a Triple Threat showdown at WrestleMania.

Carmelo Hayes captured the United States Championship by defeating Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon has been determined to reclaim the title, and their rivalry has continued on SmackDown. WWE could schedule Hayes vs. Dragunov for Elimination Chamber, giving fans another chapter in their heated feud and adding prestige to the event with a marquee title defense.

Dominik Mysterio has returned to WWE but has not defended his Intercontinental Championship in recent weeks. To reignite his momentum, WWE could book him against rising star Je'Von Evans at the Chamber. A clash between“Dirty” Dom and the Young OG would not only provide a fresh matchup but also spark a storyline worthy of WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber has traditionally been a stepping stone to WrestleMania, and adding these bouts would intensify the road to the biggest show of the year. Each contest carries implications beyond the Chamber, ensuring that the event delivers both immediate excitement and long‐term storyline impact.