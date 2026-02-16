JSK Management And Media LLC Announces 2026 International Impact Book Award Recognition For Dr. Joaquin E. Wallace

MENAFN - GetNews)JSK Management and Media LLC/Project Transition, Inc. announced today that Dr. Joaquin E. Wallace has been named a 2026 International Impact Book Award Winner in the Business – Financial Services Industry category for his book, Generational Wealth Begins with Generational Knowledge®.







The International Impact Book Award program recognizes published works that demonstrate relevance, originality, and contribution within their respective industries. Dr. Wallace's book was selected in the Business – Financial Services category following an evaluation of its subject matter and its alignment with contemporary discussions in financial education and behavioral finance.

According to the awarding body, the 2026 recognition reflects the book's examination of behavioral and intergenerational factors that influence financial decision-making. Generational Wealth Begins with Generational Knowledge® introduces the Seven-Stage Generational Wealth Model® and the Financial Genetic Code®, proprietary frameworks developed by Dr. Wallace to analyze how inherited financial narratives (the why) and encoded financial behaviors (the action) shape individuals financial decisions and outcomes over time.

“Most financial education emphasizes technical instruction,” said Dr. Wallace.“This work challenges traditional financial education by exposing and decoding the behavioral and narrative forces embedded within the Financial Genetic Code® that perpetuate generational financial cycles and determine whether financial stability is built, sustained, or lost.”







The book is positioned within the financial education space as a framework-driven publication that explores the relationship between identity, behavior, and financial decision-making. Rather than offering tactical guidance, it examines how financial beliefs are formed, transmitted, and sustained across family systems and communities. The publication has been referenced within academic, professional, and community-based financial education environments.

As part of the award recognition, Dr. Wallace will be formally acknowledged at the International Impact Book Awards Gala scheduled for February 27, 2026. The recognition coincides with his planned participation at the Financial Planning Association (FPA) Conference in May 2026, where he is scheduled to present his behavioral finance frameworks to financial planning professionals.

The announcement also aligns with an upcoming milestone for the publication. On June 27, 2026, Generational Wealth Begins with Generational Knowledge® will mark one year since its release, reflecting its continued presence within financial education and professional development settings.

JSK Management and Media LLC/Project Transition, Inc. stated that the book may be purchased or requested as a financial education resource by individuals, institutions, and organizations. Information regarding speaking engagements, professional development sessions, and potential framework implementation within financial planning practices, academic programs, or community education initiatives is available upon request at the website.

About JSK Management and Media LLC/Project Transition, Inc.

JSK Management and Media LLC/Project Transition, Inc. is an education and media organization supporting publishing, research-based frameworks mentorship programs, and financial education initiatives. The company works with authors and institutions to advance structured approaches to financial awareness and intergenerational education.





