Boatman Wealth Management Identifies Holistic Planning As A Key Retirement Trend

MENAFN - GetNews)As retirement planning grows more complex amid longer life expectancies and evolving tax rules, holistic financial planning is increasingly being recognized as a defining trend in retirement strategy. According to Boatman Wealth Management, the shift reflects a broader need to address how financial decisions intersect across income, investments, and healthcare over time.

Gary W. Boatman, a seasoned investment advisor and Founder of Boatman Wealth Management, points to growing interconnectedness as a key driver of this trend. Rather than approaching retirement through isolated financial decisions, individuals are increasingly seeking planning frameworks that consider the cumulative impact of those choices across decades.

“Retirement risks today are rarely standalone,” said Boatman.“Decisions around Social Security, Medicare, investment withdrawals, and taxes are all linked. When those decisions are made independently, it can create unintended consequences later in retirement. Holistic planning reflects the reality that these elements need to be evaluated together.”

Traditional retirement planning models often emphasized portfolio performance or asset accumulation as primary goals. However, Boatman notes that changes in retirement structure – including the decline of employer pensions and greater individual responsibility for income planning – have made coordination more critical. Income sustainability, tax efficiency, and healthcare planning now play a central role in determining long-term retirement outcomes.

From a planning perspective, holistic strategies seek to align multiple components, including Social Security claiming strategies, Medicare guidance, tax planning coordination, and investment management, within a unified framework. According to Boatman, this approach allows individuals to better evaluate trade-offs, anticipate future costs, and adjust strategies as personal circumstances or economic conditions change.

Boatman's perspective is informed by more than three decades in the financial services industry and a career focused on financial education. He is a Certified Financial Planner, an investment advisor representative who follows the fiduciary responsibility, and a long-time financial columnist focused on helping the public better understand complex planning decisions.

As retirement planning continues to evolve, Boatman believes holistic financial planning will remain central to how individuals navigate increasingly interconnected financial decisions and prepare for long-term financial stability.

In line with this, Boatman Wealth Management offers holistic financial planning services designed to address this growing need for coordination across key retirement planning areas, such as Social Security maximization, investment management, financial planning, and tax planning.

