LAF Tech Reinforces Its Position As A Leading NATA Accredited Testing Service In Australia

LAF Tech highlights its ongoing focus on accredited testing and calibration, supporting confidence, compliance, and performance across regulated Australian industries.

Boronia, VIC - February 16, 2026 - LAF Tech (est. 1987) today highlighted its continued delivery of accredited verification for laboratory and controlled-environment organisations, marking more than 35 years of operational history across Australia.

The company said demand for independent measurement and performance evidence remains high in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, healthcare, food and beverage, and environmental testing. LAF Tech provides NATA-accredited calibration services, which helps guarantee the accuracy of lab instruments. The calibration is performed by qualified professionals and supported by its Laboratory Calibration Services offering.

LAF Tech also delivers NATA-accredited testing services. NATA notes that ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation is suited to organisations performing testing, sampling, or calibration that require independent assurance of output reliability, with accredited facilities operating across many industry sectors.

LAF Tech reports it employs a national team of field service engineers, while servicing, supporting, testing and certifying "many thousands" of systems and laboratory products each year throughout Australia.

"Accreditation is about evidence, not assertions," said Martin Rostron, Managing Director at LAF Tech. "Our work is structured so customers can show what was checked, how it was checked, and what the results mean. That includes traceable records, clear reporting, and service support that helps teams schedule work around operations and reduce downtime while meeting their requirements." For laboratories that need independent assurance, their Nata Accredited Calibration Service is one part of a broader verification program.

LAF Tech's broader scope includes Bio-Decontamination to support safe and sterile laboratory environments, plus Environmental Monitoring Systems projects and technical support for cleanroom and laboratory applications. The company also provides IOQ (Installation Operational Qualification) services and commissioning & validation services, aimed at verifying installation, functionality, and performance specifications across the equipment lifecycle alongside its Lab Equipment Calibration Services.

Martyn Jones, Senior Project Manager, Particle & Environmental Monitoring Systems at LAF Tech, said laboratories increasingly seek joined-up support across monitoring, qualification, and verification. "When teams are managing controlled environments, they need monitoring systems that are installed correctly, documented properly, and supported in day-to-day operation," Jones said. "IOQ and validation activities help confirm the system is operating to specification at handover, while ongoing testing and calibration help maintain confidence in the data. The objective is straightforward: reliable measurements, clear documentation, and timely remediation when performance drifts."

In December 2025, NATA reported that 65% of its accredited facilities are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, and that its system spans 15,000+ determinations (tests or measurements) across a wide range of services.

Alan, one of their delighted clients said, "I would like to take this opportunity to formally thank LAF technologies. The team provided an outstanding service that worked around our schedule and our institute's quirks. The team was professional, prompt and diligent - all qualities that make LAF technology an excellent provider. Their knowledge allowed them to quickly service our biosafety cabinets, and identify solutions to problems with minimal disruptions."

Founded in 1987, LAF Tech is an Australian provider of contamination control, environmental monitoring, and laboratory instrumentation, supported by NATA accreditation and certifications including ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.