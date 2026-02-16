Postnet In Shorewood Expands Individual And Bulk Print Services Throughout Chicagoland And Surrounding Illinois Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)



PostNet in Shorewood, IL has expanded into full-service graphic design and digital printing after 21 years of serving the community. Owned by U.S. Army Veterans Dr. Tiffany and June Allen-Smith, the center offers in-house design, print-on-demand, same-day business printing, large-format displays, and compassionate memorial printing for clients across Shorewood, Joliet, and Chicagoland.

SHOREWOOD, IL - PostNet in Shorewood is a locally owned print center specializing in graphic design and printing. PostNet serves businesses, organizations, and families in the Shorewood/Joliet area and Chicagoland area. The center is uniquely positioned to assist small and mid-sized businesses with fast, reliable, and professionally managed print and design solutions, including in-house graphic design, print-on-demand services, same-day order fulfillment, and obituary and memorial service printing.

Owned by Dr. Tiffany Allen-Smith and June Allen-Smith, both U.S. Army Veteran Logistics Officers and community-focused business owners, PostNet in Shorewood operates with a mission-driven approach rooted in service, efficiency, and accountability.

“Our business serves our community in so many ways,” said June Allen-Smith.“What we do is proof that service does not stop after the military; it evolves.”

PostNet in Shorewood, IL, announces their evolution into delivering comprehensive graphic design and printing solutions. What began 21 years ago as a shipping-focused operation has evolved to meet changing market demands. PostNet has expanded its services to include comprehensive design and digital printing while continuing to offer shipping and mailbox services. Through investments in on-site production, printing technology, and design expertise, PostNet in Shorewood now provides same-day turnaround for business cards, banners, marketing materials, and large-format displays. They also host learning events on basic graphic design concepts for those looking to design their own marketing materials. The transformation reflects PostNet in Shorewood's commitment to meeting customers where they are.

“Our customers needed more,” said co-owner Tiffany Allen-Smith.“They needed a partner who could manage their brand from concept to delivery, someone who understands both the creative and logistical sides of bringing ideas to life.”

PostNet in Shorewood, IL stands out by offering direct access to a team invested in client outcomes, flexible solutions for real-world deadlines, and design-to-delivery services shipped straight to the customer. This hands-on approach, backed by more than 20 years of trusted local service, ensures consistent quality across projects of all sizes.

PostNet serves a diverse client base, including small businesses, real estate professionals, nonprofits, and families. In addition to business printing and marketing materials, the center offers compassionate memorial services such as obituary printing and memorial programs, handled with care and urgency during sensitive moments. With 21 years of quality community care, PostNet looks forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the coming years.

About PostNet in Shorewood

PostNet in Shorewood, Illinois is a 21-year-old printing and design center providing full-service graphic design, printing, and shipping services, including same-day and bulk printing, print-on-demand solutions, and compassionate memorial printing. The center works with startups, real estate professionals, nonprofits, and families, providing personalized, high-quality print solutions with speed and care. PostNet in Shorewood proudly serves clients throughout Romeoville, Naperville, Joliet, Yorkville, Aurora, Oswego, and Chicago, Illinois, and the greater Chicagoland area.

To learn more about printing and design services PostNet in Shorewood has to offer, visit