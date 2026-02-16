Mark Levy Exposes The Missing Link In Customer Experience Through His New Book“The Psychology Of CX 101”

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Psychology of CX 101 By Mark Levy's"Mark Levy's new book The Psychology of CX 101 reveals the missing link in modern customer experience: behavioral science. Designed for CX leaders, product managers, and marketers, the book translates psychological principles into practical frameworks that drive conversion, retention, and trust in the AI era. With real-world case studies and measurable ROI strategies, it bridges theory and execution for business impact.

Practical Framework Helps CX Leaders Apply Behavioral Science to Drive Conversion, Retention, and Trust in the AI Era

In an era dominated by AI automation and digital transformation, a critical gap has emerged in how organizations approach customer experience: they're investing heavily in technology while overlooking the psychological principles that actually drive customer behavior.

The Psychology of CX 101: Master the Hidden Drivers of Customer Behavior by Mark Levy addresses this gap head-on. Now available in print and digital formats, the book provides customer experience leaders, product managers, and marketing executives with a practical playbook for translating behavioral science into measurable business results, including conversion, retention, and trust.

Unlike academic psychology texts or purely tactical CX guides, The Psychology of CX 101 bridges theory and execution. It transforms complex behavioral principles into actionable frameworks that teams can immediately apply to reduce friction, strengthen customer relationships, and improve ROI across digital touchpoints.

"Small choices. Big shifts. This book makes customer psychology usable for real impact," says Nir Eyal, bestselling author of Hooked.

As businesses race to implement AI-powered customer interactions, many are discovering that technology alone doesn't create loyalty. Customers abandon sophisticated platforms. They distrust automated experiences. They churn despite seamless interfaces. The missing ingredient isn't better tools, but its psychological intelligence.

The Psychology of CX 101 argues that the real competitive advantage lies in understanding how customers think, decide, and feel. The book demonstrates how behavioral science directly impacts conversion rates, adoption patterns, churn reduction, and long-term trust, with specific measurement frameworks to demonstrate ROI.

Mark Levy designed The Psychology of CX 101 as a practical resource for working professionals. The book includes real-world applications of behavioral triggers across customer journeys; frameworks for measuring the psychological impact of CX decisions; a comprehensive section on AI and customer psychology that addresses automation anxiety and human-centered design in intelligent systems; ethical guardrails that emphasize influence over manipulation; and case studies that connect psychological principles to business outcomes. A companion workbook extends the learning with exercises, templates, and implementation tools for teams ready to operationalize behavioral science within their organizations.

Few resources successfully combine academic rigor with operational applicability. The Psychology of CX 101 fills this void by making behavioral science accessible to leaders who need results, not research papers. The book speaks to a diverse, growing audience including CX executives, UX designers, product leaders, marketing strategists, and digital transformation teams across industries, from technology and finance to healthcare and retail.

Mark Levy is an author, executive advisor, speaker, and coach with over 25 years of experience in customer experience, marketing, and behavioral strategy. He has worked with Fortune 50 companies, including Comcast and AT&T, helping enterprise leaders translate psychological insight into measurable business performance. Throughout his career, Mark has guided organizations in reducing friction, strengthening trust, and increasing customer loyalty across complex digital ecosystems. Known for his clear, example- driven approach, Mark makes complex psychological principles accessible and actionable for leaders committed to building human-centered, high-performing organizations.







The Psychology of CX 101 is available in print and digital formats on Amazon and through the book's official website. A companion workbook provides additional implementation resources.

