Theatre In DC Highlights Must-See Shows Coming To Washington-Area Stages

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Theatre In DC - Your Guide to Live Theatre in Washington DC"Theatre In DC spotlights over a dozen outstanding productions coming to Washington-area stages, from powerful dramas and beloved musicals to bold new works and U.S. premieres, proving there's a show for every theatregoer.

The next few months are shaping up to be one of the most exciting stretches for live theatre in the DC area. Whether you're drawn to powerful courtroom dramas, beloved musicals, sharp-witted comedies, or bold new works, Theatre In DC has you covered. The stages across Washington are about to light up with an extraordinary range of productions, proving once again that DC is a world-class destination for the performing arts.

"This season is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of live theatre in Washington, DC," said Mark Meyer, Founder of Theatre In DC. "We are proud to highlight a lineup that not only entertains but also challenges and inspires audiences, reflecting the diverse stories and voices that make our community so special."

From timeless classics reimagined for modern audiences to daring premieres and heartfelt stories that will stay with you long after the curtain falls, there truly is something for every theatregoer this season. Here's a look at the outstanding shows heading your way.

Inherit The Wind at Arena Stage

Running February 27 through April 5, 2026, Arena Stage presents this riveting courtroom drama inspired by the infamous Scopes "Monkey" Trial. Two brilliant legal adversaries face off in a small Southern town, where a fierce debate over science, faith, and intellectual freedom captures the attention of an entire nation. Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's celebrated American classic remains as urgent as ever - a deeply moving exploration of what it costs, and what it takes, to stand up for progress.

The Sea Beyond the Ocean at The Kennedy Center

From February 28 through March 15, 2026, The Kennedy Center brings us the story of Scooter, a nine-year-old with a boundless imagination who has fallen headlong into a beloved fantasy book series. When he discovers that the author, Poppy Carousel, never completed the final installment, Scooter sets off on a heartfelt journey to track her down and find the ending he so desperately needs - all while navigating his own experience of loss. It's a touching tale about the power of stories and the unexpected connections we make along the way.

Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre

Playing March 3 through April 12, 2026, at Signature Theatre, this inventive production begins with an irresistible classified ad: someone seeking a companion for time travel, no joke, weapons required. When driven journalist Darius tracks down the mysterious author of the ad, she expects a good story. What she gets instead is an unpredictable adventure that challenges everything she thought she knew - and pulls her in far deeper than she ever anticipated.

Two Gentlemen of Killarney presented by Avant Bard Theatre at Gunston Arts Center

From March 5 through March 28, 2026, Avant Bard Theatre presents this spirited reimagining of Shakespeare's Two Gentlemen of Verona, transplanted to the era of the Great Famine. Two friends-turned-rivals make the harrowing journey from Ireland to America, and what unfolds is a lively, music-filled romantic comedy woven with traditional Irish melodies. It's a warm and vibrant celebration of love, the immigrant experience, and our shared humanity.

As You Like It at Folger Theatre

Folger Theatre stages Shakespeare's beloved comedy from March 10 through April 12, 2026. When the spirited, love-struck Rosalind and her loyal cousin Celia are banished from court, they find unexpected freedom and adventure in the natural world. What follows is a joyful whirlwind of disguises, romantic mishaps, and delightfully unpredictable twists that remind us love makes fools of us all - in the best possible way.

Eureka Day at Theater J

Running March 11 through April 5, 2026, Theater J presents this sharply funny and provocative play set at a progressive private school in Berkeley, California. The school's five board members pride themselves on making every decision by consensus - until a mumps outbreak forces them to confront a crisis where facts become slippery and every proposed solution ignites division. It's a wickedly timely comedy that asks one of the defining questions of our era: how do we find common ground when nobody can agree on what's true?

Jonah at Studio Theatre

From March 11 through April 19, 2026, Studio Theatre presents this critically acclaimed work by playwright Rachel Bonds. Ana, a scholarship student navigating the isolation of boarding school life, finds an unexpected connection with day-student Jonah. What starts as an exhilarating exploration of first desire gradually deepens into a complex, decades-spanning portrait of one woman's journey through intimacy, anger, resilience, and the transformative power of trust.

1776 at Ford's Theatre

Ford's Theatre brings this iconic American musical to the stage from March 13 through May 16, 2026. With sharp humor and genuine insight, the production plunges audiences into the heated debates of the Second Continental Congress as John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson fight to convince their fellow delegates that independence from Britain is worth the risk. It's a vibrant, award-winning musical that illuminates our nation's founding moment with fresh energy, reminding us that the messy, passionate work of democracy has always been at the heart of the American story.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at The National Theatre

For two performances only on March 14 and 15, 2026, The National Theatre hosts this immersive concert-style production tracing the remarkable journey of folk-rock legends Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. From their early days performing as the teenage duo Tom & Jerry through their meteoric rise as one of the bestselling acts of the 1960s and their dramatic breakup in 1970, the show builds to a rousing recreation of their legendary 1981 Central Park reunion concert, where over half a million fans gathered to hear them play once more.

Hamnet presented by Shakespeare Theatre Company at Sidney Harman Hall

The Shakespeare Theatre Company presents the U.S. premiere of this stunning stage adaptation from March 17 through April 12, 2026, at Sidney Harman Hall. When eleven-year-old Hamnet is lost to the plague, his parents Agnes and William must each face their grief in isolation. Yet from the depths of unimaginable sorrow, something extraordinary takes shape. Adapted from Maggie O'Farrell's bestselling novel by acclaimed playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman, this Royal Shakespeare Company production is a sweeping, deeply emotional theatrical experience.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast at The National Theatre

From March 18 through April 5, 2026, The National Theatre welcomes Disney's enchanting stage adaptation of the timeless fairy tale. Belle, a bright and independent young woman, finds herself in the castle of a fearsome Beast - a prince cursed by an enchantress who can only be freed if he learns to love and earn love in return. But the clock is ticking, and unless the spell is broken in time, the Beast and his enchanted household will remain trapped forever. It's a magical production the whole family will treasure.

Appropriate at Olney Theatre Center

Playing March 18 through April 19, 2026, Olney Theatre Center stages Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' razor-sharp satire in their intimate Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab. When a family gathers at their late father's decaying rural Arkansas estate to sort through his belongings, what begins as darkly hilarious sibling bickering takes a shocking turn as they uncover disturbing artifacts that force them to reckon with a legacy they'd rather forget. Featuring DC favorites Kimberly Gilbert and Cody Nickell, this is a powerful, unflinching look at one of the most vital American plays of the past fifteen years.

Young John Lewis presented by Mosaic Theater at Atlas Performing Arts Center

From March 26 through April 26, 2026, Mosaic Theater presents this stirring musical portrait of a civil rights icon in his formative years. Spanning ages eighteen to twenty-eight, the show reveals the humanity behind the legend, tracing how the murder of Emmett Till ignited in young John Lewis a lifelong commitment to justice. From leading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee to marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and ultimately beginning his decades-long career in Congress, this is an inspiring story of courage, conviction, and the power of one person to change history.

With so many remarkable productions on the horizon, now is the perfect time to plan your next night out at the theatre. No matter your taste, Theatre In DC is your guide to the best live performances the capital has to offer. We'll see you at the show!