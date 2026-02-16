New Book By Arvid Buit Explores The Psychological Reality Of Modern Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Let's Talk Leadership by Arvid Buit"Let's Talk Leadership by Arvid Buit Examines Power, Presence, and Purpose at the Executive Level

In a leadership landscape saturated with formulas and surface-level strategies, Let's Talk Leadership: The Psychology of Power, Presence, and Purpose in Modern Leadership offers a fundamentally different perspective. In this deeply insightful new book, executive coach and C-suite advisor Arvid Buit reveals that leadership is not a technique to master, but an inner psychological journey shaped by personal history, emotional patterns, and unconscious narratives.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience working closely with CEOs, founders, and executive teams, Buit explores the hidden mechanisms that drive leadership behavior and organizational culture. The book examines why leaders act the way they do, how authority and presence are formed, and why organizations often mirror the psychological state of those at the top. It also addresses why many leadership development programs fail to produce meaningful, lasting change.

Structured in three distinct parts, Let's Talk Leadership provides both insight and practical direction. Part I examines the psychological foundations of leadership, exploring how early life experiences shape leadership behavior, how emotional signals move through teams, and why strong leadership is frequently misunderstood or resisted. Part II introduces five key leadership perspectives, the Collective, the Strategist, the Father, the Decision-Maker, and the Creative, offering readers a powerful framework to analyze leadership influence, culture-building, decision-making, safety, and innovation across organizations. Part III presents a seven-step development method designed to support deep, sustainable transformation. Rather than offering quick fixes, the method guides leaders through self-assessment, identifying blind spots, reshaping behavior, strengthening communication, building discipline, navigating change, and inspiring others with authenticity.

Written for executives, managers, founders, HR professionals, coaches, and anyone serious about leadership, Let's Talk Leadership delivers a clear and honest exploration of what it truly means to lead. It emphasizes self-awareness as the foundation of influence and shows how leaders who understand themselves can create stability, meaning, and direction for others.

About the Author

Arvid Buit is a globally recognized leadership expert, strategy consultant, and author with over twenty years of experience transforming leaders and organizations. Known for his candid and psychologically grounded approach, Buit blends insights from neuroscience, behavioral science, and attachment theory to help leaders move beyond myths and outdated leadership models.

Before entering the world of leadership consulting, Arvid worked in the entertainment industry, touring with internationally renowned performers. This early exposure to high-performing individuals, both on and off the stage, shaped his understanding of the pressures, vulnerabilities, and inner conflicts faced by people in positions of visibility and authority. Today, his work focuses on guiding leaders toward self-awareness, authentic connection, and sustainable success through consulting, keynote speaking, and writing.

Let's Talk Leadership: The Psychology of Power, Presence, and Purpose in Modern Leadership is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

Let's Talk Leadership: The Psychology of Power, Presence, and Purpose in Modern Leadership Author: Arvid Buit Publisher: TRUE Publishers Publication Date: December 3, 2025 ISBN: 9789083628103 Genre: Non-fiction | Leadership & Executive Psychology

