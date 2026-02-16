Minnesota Heating Contractor Reports 34% Jump In Furnace Repair Calls As Cold Snaps Strain Aging Systems

MENAFN - GetNews)



Blaine, Minnesota - February 16, 2026 - Twin City Heating Air and Electric, which provides HVAC services in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, reported a 34% increase in furnace repair requests for the duration of winter this year, compared to the same time frame last year, due to extreme weather conditions placing a strain on heating units and increasing the number of "no heat" emergency service calls.

HVAC technicians who responded to the urgent no-heat calls stated the increased number of repair requests is the result of several factors: components nearing the end of their useful life, deferred maintenance, and poor performance of heating systems due to extremely low temperatures. According to Twin City Heating Air & Electric, 58% of the emergency calls received were for furnaces that are older than 15 years, which are operating well beyond their expected lifespan. Repair costs varied widely depending on the parts needed and the amount of labor required to make the repairs. Typical repair costs for the duration of winter this year were between $450-$1200.

"Emergency calls for heating repairs occur quickly after long stretches of cold," stated a service manager for Twin City Heating Air & Electric. "When older systems fail, residents of the region need prompt service to maintain safe temperatures inside their homes."

Poor Performance of Older Systems Contributes to Increased Number of Emergency Calls

As reported by Twin City Heating Air & Electric, failures of older heating systems (including worn-out ignitors, cracked heat exchangers, faulty blower motors and faulty flame sensors) contributed to the high volume of emergency calls.

"In many instances we're doing the same repair on the same unit numerous times," stated an installation specialist. "In such cases, some homeowners consider the expense of additional repairs to be a cost-benefit issue relative to the total cost of replacing the unit."

Increased Cost of Repairs Due to High Demand During Winter Months

According to Twin City Heating Air & Electric, the average cost of repairs for the duration of winter was between $450-$1200. These costs vary depending upon the availability of parts and the high level of service demand for heating services in the winter months. Some customers have delayed purchasing new heating units due to cost constraints, extending their reliance on older units.

"The cost of parts for repairs has increased along with the demand for our services," stated the installation specialist. "Residents of the region are being forced to make difficult decisions regarding whether to continue repairing older systems or to invest in new heating units."

Increase in Inquiries Regarding Cold Climate Heat Pumps and Dual-Fuel Systems Reflect Larger Market Trends

Additionally, the company indicated an increase in inquiries regarding cold climate heat pumps and dual fuel systems, which are alternative options to traditional fossil fuel-based furnaces and are experiencing a national resurgence in popularity. A recent industry market study predicts that the North American residential cold climate heat pump market will increase from $3.25 billion in 2025 to approximately $3.57 billion in 2026 based on improvements in technology and expanded government incentives for energy efficient heating systems.

"Cold climate heat pumps are a major component of discussions among customers," stated a representative of Twin City Heating Air & Electric. "They provide a viable option for residents in regions with harsh winters and are becoming more affordable and efficient."

Strains in Technician Availability and Parts Supplies Can Cause Service Delays

The company reported that while the peak in calls can create temporary shortages in technician availability, particularly during periods of extreme weather, the company recognizes the industry wide challenges in attracting technicians and securing supplies as contributing factors to service delays.

"Our customers increasingly expect rapid service," stated a representative of Twin City Heating Air & Electric. "However, the work load can escalate rapidly and surpass our ability to perform service within a reasonable timeframe."

Health Risks and Home Damage Associated with Failed Furnace in Extreme Weather Conditions

The company also reported that multiple service calls this season involved homes that experienced a drop in indoor temperature to a point that was considered hazardous to the occupants, especially in homes with inadequate insulation or air sealing.

"A failed furnace in the dead of winter is more than just uncomfortable," stated a service manager at Twin City Heating Air & Electric. "It's a serious health and safety hazard and a significant threat to your property."