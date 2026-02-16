Ancient Traditions Blaze Anew: 18Th Central Plains Folk Culture Festival Opens In Xun County

MENAFN - GetNews)Lanterns illuminated millennium-old walls Saturday evening as the 18th Central Plains (Hebi) Folk Culture Festival opened in Xun County, transforming this national historical city into a vibrant stage where ancient heritage meets modern celebration.







Under the theme "Xun County: Millennium Shehuo Traditions, New Year Sensations," the festival showcases 32 distinctive cultural and tourism activities designed to breathe new life into time-honored traditions. The event runs from February 9 to March 4, 2026., coinciding with China's most important traditional festival period.

The opening ceremony featured a spectacular display of intangible cultural heritage. Along Yunxi Bridge, the ancient art of "Striking Iron Flowers" - where molten iron is struck to create showers of sparks - lit up the night sky like meteors. Traditional Shehuo performances - folk art featuring stilt-walking, bamboo horse dances and lion dances - paraded through the ancient streets, their drumbeats echoing against stone walls that have witnessed centuries of celebration.

A highlight of the evening was the dance recitation "Gugu Spring Comes to Xun," which incorporated "Ni Gugu," Xun County's national intangible cultural heritage. Young performers beat drums while reciting passages from the Book of Songs, China's oldest poetry collection, symbolizing the transmission of cultural heritage across generations.







To the stirring strains of "Millennium Shehuo," the festival's theme song, Xun County's premier Shehuo troupe took center stage in a dazzling tribute to folk tradition.







Renowned cultural scholar Shan Jixiang attended the opening, promoting Xun County to global audiences as a destination where visitors can "appreciate intangible cultural heritage, taste authentic cuisine, and experience a genuine Chinese New Year."







The festival introduces innovative elements alongside tradition. The "Night Tour of Liyang City" offers an immersive theatrical experience where audiences move through the ancient city as performers bring history to life around them. The festival also integrates modern technology, with light installations and digital projections enhancing the ancient architecture. This blend of heritage preservation and modern presentation reflects the festival's commitment to what organizers describe as "creative transformation and innovative development" of traditional culture.

International visitors have already taken notice. "Today we walk through the ancient city of Xun County, feeling the interweaving of light and shadow on the city walls, listening to the ancient drum music, experiencing the unique craftsmanship of intangible cultural heritage," one foreign guest remarked, noting the "cultural confidence and development atmosphere of the Central Plains in the new era."

Once a local temple fair, the Central Plains Folk Culture Festival has evolved into a nationally recognized brand, drawing visitors from across China and beyond. For Xun County, designated as a "Hometown of Chinese Folk Art and Culture," the Spring Festival represents more than a seasonal celebration-it serves as a living repository of intangible heritage and community identity.

As the festival continues through early March, organizers remain focused on their stated vision: creating beauty, enabling visitors to experience it, and ensuring local communities benefit from it. In Xun County, the past is not preserved behind glass-it parades through the streets, burns bright against the night sky, and passes from one generation to the next.

(Qi Chenjiong)