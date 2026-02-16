Vincent Virga, Founder & CEO Of PFS Wealth Management Group, Warns Of The 2026 Retirement Tax Reset, A Pivotal Shift Impacting Retirees And Those Nearing Retirement Today

As 2026 unfolds, many of the tax and estate planning discussions that once lived in the future have become present-day realities. Changes tied to expiring tax provisions, shifting income thresholds, and reduced estate planning flexibility are now actively influencing retirement outcomes. For retirees with meaningful assets, the impact is no longer hypothetical.

The 2026 Retirement Tax Reset reflects a convergence of forces. Individual income tax pressure is rising for many households. Estate and gift planning flexibility has narrowed. Medicare IRMAA surcharges and Social Security taxation are increasingly tied to income decisions made years earlier. For retirees relying heavily on pretax retirement accounts, these dynamics can compound quickly.

According to Virga,“the greatest risk retirees face in 2026 is not market volatility. It is inertia.”

Many individuals entered retirement with strong investment portfolios but without a coordinated tax strategy. As required distributions increase and income sources stack on top of one another, taxes can consume a growing share of retirement cash flow. Once these distributions begin, options become harder to reverse.

The reset now underway highlights the importance of proactive planning. Even in 2026, opportunities still exist to improve outcomes. Strategic coordination across tax planning, income timing, estate structure, and asset location can help retirees regain control and reduce long term exposure. The difference lies in acting intentionally rather than reactively.

Virga emphasizes that this is not about chasing tactics. It is about understanding how decisions interact. A single move made in isolation can trigger unintended consequences elsewhere, including higher Medicare premiums or increased taxation of Social Security benefits. Coordinated planning seeks to smooth income, manage thresholds, and preserve flexibility across the remaining decades of retirement.

“The reason this topic matters so much is that 2026 is no longer a warning. It is the point of execution,” Virga said.“The choices retirees make this year will shape how much control they maintain over taxes, income, and legacy. I am excited to help families step back, reassess, and move forward with clarity while planning flexibility still exists.

In Vincent's opinion, retirees most affected by the 2026 Retirement Tax Reset are often homeowners between the ages of 55 and 74 with at least 500,000 in investible assets. Many have accumulated wealth successfully but have not stress tested their plans against higher taxes, longer lifespans, or the full impact of required distributions. For these households, thoughtful planning can materially change outcomes.

About Vincent Virga

Vincent Virga is the Founder and CEO of PFS Wealth Management Group. He began his career on Wall Street in 1990 and later moved to Main Street to help pre-retires and retirees build clear, structured, and tax efficient retirement plans. Over the course of his career, he has advised thousands of families and business owners, focusing on aligning investment strategy, tax planning, income planning, and legacy goals through his S.M.A.R.T. Approach framework.

Outside of his professional work, Vincent applies the same discipline and long term mindset to personal challenges. He has completed an IRONMAN triathlon and the NYC Marathon, achievements that reflect preparation, endurance, and consistency. He brings that same focus to the families he serves each day.

