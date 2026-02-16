Budanov: Ukraine Needs Neo-Industrialization

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine needs neo-industrialization. We must gain access to modern technologies and have a highly skilled workforce. This is one of the main tasks of today, and this is exactly what we discussed this past weekend at the forum 'Resilient Economy: Leadership Challenges 2026' in Kyiv. The event was organized by The Aspen Institute Kyiv in partnership with CEO Club Ukraine and the Frontier Institute," Budanov said.

He noted that no matter how heroic and professional the Ukrainian army is, without a strong economy, the military cannot protect the country.

"Back in the early 1990s, Ukraine was among the top ten countries in the world with the best economic indicators. However, decades of corruption and inefficient governance, plus 13 years of total war, have undermined our industrial capacity. We must restore our capabilities. This is a matter of national and state survival," Budanov said.

The forum brought together strong representation from business and government, parliament and local authorities, the army, and civil society, with everyone seeking answers on the path Ukraine should take after achieving sustainable peace.

"I was glad to exchange ideas with proactive citizens who strengthen our country daily, develop it across various sectors, and have a vision for the direction the country must move to achieve shared success," Budanov said.

Photo: Kyrylo Budanov / Telegram